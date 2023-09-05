Could the Bruins Sell and Tank the Season if They Struggle Early?

In a recent sports analysis by Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub, he wondered what would happen with the Boston Bruins this season if the team is not as competitive as they’d like to be following a summer where the organization underwent a massive roster changeover. Losing Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Dmitry Orlov, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and others will certainly factor into how well the team plays this season and if it’s poorly, Anderson suggests there could be plans to overhaul the roster quickly, setting the stage for big changes in the summer of 2024.

While Anderson maintains that the Bruins could be a playoff team in the Atlantic Division, he does approach the year with cautious optimism and is already contemplating how the roster would change if the Bruins struggle. Anderson suggests that in such a scenario, it might be prudent for the Bruins to consider parting ways with some or all of their eight unrestricted free agents scheduled to play on opening night. Among these notable names are Jake DeBrusk, James van Riemsdyk, Milan Lucic, A.J. Greer, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Jakub Zboril.

He writes:

Sweeney and the Bruins have been in ‘win now’ mode for a long time now, but this feels like the closest thing you’ll get to a bridge year from this organization, and they gotta know and recognize that if it plays out that way. Namely when it comes to replenishing the asset pool if it’s clear that this is not a Cup-winning kind of squad.

Milan Lucic Jake DeBrusk Kevin Shattenkirk Bruins

Such departures, if executed strategically, could pave the way for a necessary re-tooling process should the Bruins choose to embark on that path. They names they have to trade aren’t superstars, but there could be value in some of these names as rentals.

From there, Anderson suggests the team could quickly turn around and become buyers in the summer of 2024. With bonuses for Bergeron and Krejci off Boston’s books, the Bruins could be in a position to make impactful acquisitions, bolstering their roster and competitive prospects. There are plenty of big names available ahead of the 2024-25 season and the Bruins might be well served to put themselves in a strong position to buy.

And, because the 2024 first-round pick that the Bruins traded to Detroit as part of the Bertuzzi deal is top-10 protection, there’s a bit of an incentive to make this the year they fall hard to get near the bottom of the standings.

Next: Alex Killorn Shares Desire to End Career with Beloved Canadiens