Could the Bruins Sell and Tank the Season if They Struggle Early?

In a recent sports analysis by Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub, he wondered what would happen with the Boston Bruins this season if the team is not as competitive as they’d like to be following a summer where the organization underwent a massive roster changeover. Losing Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Dmitry Orlov, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and others will certainly factor into how well the team plays this season and if it’s poorly, Anderson suggests there could be plans to overhaul the roster quickly, setting the stage for big changes in the summer of 2024.
While Anderson maintains that the Bruins could be a playoff team in the Atlantic Division, he does approach the year with cautious optimism and is already contemplating how the roster would change if the Bruins struggle. Anderson suggests that in such a scenario, it might be prudent for the Bruins to consider parting ways with some or all of their eight unrestricted free agents scheduled to play on opening night. Among these notable names are Jake DeBrusk, James van Riemsdyk, Milan Lucic, A.J. Greer, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Jakub Zboril.
He writes:
Sweeney and the Bruins have been in ‘win now’ mode for a long time now, but this feels like the closest thing you’ll get to a bridge year from this organization, and they gotta know and recognize that if it plays out that way. Namely when it comes to replenishing the asset pool if it’s clear that this is not a Cup-winning kind of squad.
Such departures, if executed strategically, could pave the way for a necessary re-tooling process should the Bruins choose to embark on that path. They names they have to trade aren’t superstars, but there could be value in some of these names as rentals.
From there, Anderson suggests the team could quickly turn around and become buyers in the summer of 2024. With bonuses for Bergeron and Krejci off Boston’s books, the Bruins could be in a position to make impactful acquisitions, bolstering their roster and competitive prospects. There are plenty of big names available ahead of the 2024-25 season and the Bruins might be well served to put themselves in a strong position to buy.
And, because the 2024 first-round pick that the Bruins traded to Detroit as part of the Bertuzzi deal is top-10 protection, there’s a bit of an incentive to make this the year they fall hard to get near the bottom of the standings.
Next: Alex Killorn Shares Desire to End Career with Beloved Canadiens
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 14 seconds ago
Could the Bruins Sell and Tank the Season if They Struggle Early?
Analyzing the Boston Bruins' options, from re-tooling with free agents to navigating a top-10...
-
Calgary Flames/ 19 hours ago
Andrew Mangiapane Is Looking Forward to Flames’ Season
Despite uncertainty surrounding the Calgary Flames and players potentially leaving, Andrew Mangiapane is looking...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Alex Killorn Shares Desire to End Career with Beloved Canadiens
Alex Killorn noted that he didn't talk to the Canadiens this summer about a...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Vetoed 2010 Stamkos Trade to Rangers Means No Tampa Dynasty
In 2010, Steven Stamkos nearly became a Ranger, altering NHL history and players' legacies...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
5 Reasons the Canucks Will Make the Playoffs in 2023-24
The Vancouver Canucks might not win the Stanley Cup in 2023-24, but there are...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Former Coach Says Keefe’s New Deal a Message to Maple Leafs Team
According to one former coach, Sheldon Keefe's two-year extension sends a clear message to...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Hitting Hurdles With Respect to Casey DeSmith Trade
The Montreal Canadiens face a goaltending logjam with Casey DeSmith, as the trade market...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Tyler Ennis Wants NHL Return, Western-Based Team PTO Rumors
Tyler Ennis is looking to make a return to the NHL this season and...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Golden Knights to Sign Max Comtois to a PTO Contract
It appears the Vegas Golden Knights are signing forward Max Comtois to a professional...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Elias Lindholm Offers Contract Update: “Willing to Stay” with Flames
Elias Lindholm spoke with a Swedish media outlet about his future with the Flames...