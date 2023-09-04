Alex Killorn Shares Desire to End Career with Beloved Canadiens

Newly-acquired Anaheim Ducks winger, Alex Killorn, who recently inked a lucrative four-year, $25 million deal, emerged as one of the most sought-after wingers in this year’s free agency frenzy. Coming off a career-defining season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he notched an impressive 27 goals and 37 assists, Killorn has secured the priciest contract for a forward on the open market.

There was talk during the summer, before he signed with the Ducks, that the Montreal Canadiens might be a good fit for him. He didn’t sign there, but during a recent interview, he said he wouldn’t rule it out in the future.

During a recent episode of the Raw Knuckles podcast, Killorn disclosed his deep-rooted affection for the Montreal Canadiens, despite not talking to the team about a deal during the free-agency period just two months ago. “All my life, I’ve been a Canadiens fan. I remember wearing a Saku Koivu jersey until I was about 13 years old,” reminisced Killorn. He went on to express his admiration for the Canadiens, stating, “We didn’t really talk to Montreal during free agency, so it wasn’t really an idea. But yes, Montreal would be a great place to play. If it was to finish my career, play a season there, I think it would be special.”

Killorn’s sentiment for Montreal runs deep, as he highlighted the connections he shares with former teammates who now have affiliations with the Canadiens organization. “It seems like all my former teammates are now in that organization, like Marty [St. Louis], Vinny Lecavalier. Teddy Purcell is part of the scouting team. They have a heck of a team there, so it would be fun.”

Could Killorn Retire in Montreal?

Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Killorn spent his formative years playing minor hockey in Quebec, further fueling his connection to the province. His new contract with the Ducks extends through the 2026-27 campaign, and while contemplating his future beyond that point, Killorn acknowledged that it would likely involve one-year deals, given his age. If the Canadiens are in a place at that time where they need to add value deals for veterans to help them win a Stanley Cup, perhaps there’s a fit between these two teams. That said, those years are some ways away and a lot would have to go right for the Canadiens during their rebuild.

As Alex Killorn embarks on this new chapter in his career with the Ducks, the possibility of donning the Canadiens jersey in the twilight of his career remains an idea that will have to wait. Until then, Canadiens fans can’t help but wonder if they might one day see their lifelong admirer back in Montreal, fulfilling his childhood dream.

