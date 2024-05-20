NHL insider Frank Seravalli was speaking on the DFO Rundown podcast this week and while discussing the latest speculation regarding Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, suggested a move is far more likely than not. In fact, Seravalli is so confident a trade will take place, that he’s giving a deal a great than 95% of happening.
He noted, “I think there’s a five percent chance or maybe even less that he’ll be a Leaf next season.” It’s an interesting development, if only because the Leafs have to get Marner’s permission to make a trade, find a team that can afford him and want to extend him, and find the right pieces to where Toronto is getting the best possible return.
This could be a process that drags out all summer, but expect there to be a ton of speculation as to where he winds up, especially as the NHL Draft gets closer.
Marner is Not Totally Against a Trade Out of Toronto
Host of the Power Play on SXM NHL Network Radio ch. 91, Steve Kouleas was interviewed on NHL Network and said that he’s being told that Marner is “not against a move.” Insiders heard Marner say that he wanted to sign long-term, but he added that people talk in Toronto and that behind the scenes, there is a sense that Marner is not shooting down a trade completely. “It wasn’t an emphatic no way!” He’s not saying no. “Where this leads, I do not know,” he added.
Marner is already making good money and he wants a raise. The chances he gets it in Toronto are slim, especially now that the team has come out publicly and suggested it’s time to shake up the core. Kouleas noted that despite a no-trade if the team really wants to move Marner, they’ll find a way. As such, it probably pays for Marner to be more open to the process.
By actively getting involved and helping the Leafs get this done, Marner can go where he wants, get the deal he’s looking for, and sign an eight-year extension.
Some potential suitors include Anaheim, Nashville, and San Jose due to their cap flexibility.
Afp1961
May 20, 2024 at 11:51 am
Jim – I have read the direct article and seen this data also referenced by several other sources. Hope it is 100% true and not planted misinformation. On the other hand if it were misinformation I’d think Marners agent Ferris would have been out there refuting it already.
So back to a trade – I’d say every team in the NHL would like to acquire Marner. They key will be who can create cap space and has the pieces to make the trade. I would not restrict the list only to Anaheim San Jose or Nashville. Treliving will have a number of options to choose from based upon where Marner wants to go.
Jim
May 20, 2024 at 2:25 pm
My guess is that Marner wants to say the right things in the Toronto market and would like to stay. At the same time, if he sees the writing on the wall and he’s not wanted, it makes sense that he’s not closed off to a move.