Brandon Montour Joins Seattle Kraken on Seven-Year Deal

In a major move that comes just hours after the defenseman was part of his team’s Stanley Cup parade, the Seattle Kraken have signed defenseman Brandon Montour to a seven-year contract worth approximately $50 million, with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.14 million.

This signing, confirmed by sources including Pierre LeBrun, Kevin Weekes, and Elliotte Friedman, is a significant acquisition for the Kraken, who are bolstering their blue line with one of the top free-agent defensemen on the market.

Montour, known for his puck-moving abilities and offensive prowess, played a crucial role in the Florida Panthers’ recent Stanley Cup victory. As a right-shot defenseman who excels in transition and creating scoring opportunities, Montour is expected to quarterback the power play for Seattle and be a tandem offensive driver with Vince Dunn, adding a dynamic element to their offense. His ability to carry the puck with speed and generate chances makes him a valuable asset for the Kraken.

Big Money from the Kraken to Montour

This signing is seen as a fascinating and strategic move for Seattle, one that has required a massive investment. Montour’s $7.14 million cap hit, underscores the Kraken’s investment in his skills and potential to impact their game significantly. They are not a team known for spending huge money on free agents. They must see this as an opportunity to take a big step.

Montour’s departure from the Panthers leaves a notable void, particularly in their power-play quarterback position. With rumors of Oliver Ekman-Larsson heading to Toronto and Aaron Ekblad possibly on the trade block, Florida will need to find a replacement quickly. Montour’s offensive contributions and power play expertise will be missed, and the Panthers must address this gap to maintain their competitive edge.

The signing of Montour by Seattle, amidst speculation that he might join Utah, showcases the Kraken’s ability to attract top talent. As the market opens, this move positions Seattle as a team to watch. What else might they do when the market officially opens?

