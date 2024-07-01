Chandler Stephenson Signs Seven-Year Deal with Seattle Kraken

Chandler Stephenson has committed to a significant seven-year contract with the Seattle Kraken, reportedly valued at around $6.3 million annually. Known for his speed and playmaking ability, Stephenson joins Seattle after a mixed season where his metrics slightly declined, particularly in passing and skating.

This was the second big bet for the Kraken on Monday, first signing defenseman Brandon Montour to a huge seven-year deal. Some will wonder if the Stephenson deal goes down as one of the biggest overpayments of the day. He scored 15 goals and 51 points in 75 games for the Vegas Golden Knights this past season.

Chandler Stephenson 7 x around $6.25M Seattle — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

Despite concerns over Stephenson’s defensive engagement and physicality, his potential to thrive with the right linemates remains a focal point of this gamble by the Kraken. His versatility and past performance, including two Stanley Cup championships, underscore his value to the Kraken’s forward lineup.

Critics question the long-term viability of the deal, especially given Stephenson’s recent performance downturn and age nearing 30. However, Seattle sees Stephenson’s signing as addressing critical scoring needs and enhancing team speed, aligning well with their strategic goals early in free agency.

With the addition of Stephenson alongside Brandon Montour, whom Seattle also signed, Kraken GM Ron Francis has swiftly invested $13 million annually to bolster the team’s competitiveness. The moves signify Seattle’s aggressive approach to building a competitive roster, spending big money for the first time in free agency since their introduction into the NHL.

