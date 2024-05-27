Dan Bylsma to Be Named Head Coach of the Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken will name Dan Bylsma as the team’s next head coach in a press conference on Tuesday, according to reports. The Kraken teased the announcement by noting there would be a press conference on Tuesday, and multiple insiders are noting the former 2009 Stanley Cup winning bench boss with the Pittsburgh Penguins has been pegged as the guy to take over for Dave Hakstol. It has been seven seasons since his last NHL head coaching job.

Dan Bylsma has reportedly been named the next head coach of the @SeattleKraken.



Bylsma won the Stanley Cup as head coach of the Penguins in 2009 and is currently the head coach of Seattle's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/XH49moMD1W — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) May 27, 2024

On Wednesday, Bylsma’s Coachella Valle Firebirds will open the Calder Cup Western Conference Final against the Admirals. Coachella Valley won the Pacific Division of the AHL and finished the season with 100 points. The Firebirds have advanced to the Western Conference finals, which are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The Kraken Are Going With Who They Know

Bylsma has worked extensively with several of Seattle’s top prospects. As such, it makes sense that the Kraken wants to stick with someone who has familiarity with the future of the franchise.

Dan Bylsma to be named coach of the Seattle Kraken

After being fired by the Penguins, Bylsma spent two seasons as the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres before being released following the 2016-17 season. The Sabres finished seventh and eighth in the Atlantic Division in his two seasons.

Kraken assistant coach Jay Leach, former Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason, and former Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan were also interviewed for the Kraken job.

