Blackhawks Sign Nick Foligno to 2-Year, Lucrative Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they’ve signed veteran forward Nick Foligno to a two-year extension worth a total of $9 million. The veteran is currently out injured, but the Blackhawks have seen all they need to in his short stint with the team to know he’s someone they’d like to keep around. Signed to a one-year deal at $4 million in the offseason, his new deal offers him a $500K raise per season.
Foligno was acquired by Chicago from the Boston Bruins last June alongside Taylor Hall in a move that saw Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula go the other way. After the trade, The Buffalo, New York native was promptly signed to a one-year deal. The idea was to give a young team with a player like Connor Bedard in the fold a veteran mentor and on-ice protector. Foligno has offered both, getting injured when he stepped up to fight after Bedard suffered a fractured jaw in a game against the New Jersey Devils.
Blackhawks Love What Foligno Brings to the Team
“The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. Davidson cited Foligno’s diligent efforts on the ice, coupled with the consistent energy he brings each night and his adaptability to excel in various situations as pluses. He added that the player’s leadership qualities, evident both on and off the ice, have played a pivotal role in shaping our team’s trajectory. “We are enthusiastic about his continued contributions in propelling our team forward. “…we are excited for him continue to push our team forward.”
Many will argue the salary is an overpayment for what Foligno brings on the ice production wise, but the Blackhawks are in a situation where the cap isn’t a huge concern. It’s going up by $4 million next season and it was unlikely Foligno was going to get this kind of offer elsewhere.
