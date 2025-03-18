Chicago Blackhawks
Bedard Misconducts & NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Avalanche, Maple Leafs
Why is Connor Bedard being penalized, is Auston Matthews his old self again and will Gabriel Landeskog return for the Avalanche?
In our NHL Trade Talk morning roundup, what is going on with Connor Bedard, and why is he getting 10-minute misconduct penalties from the officials? Is Gabriel Landeskog getting closer to making his NHL return? Finally, Auston Matthews had a big game for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Is he back?
Bedard Being Sent a Message by NHL Officials?
Elliotte Friedman discussed the two 10-minute misconduct penalties recently assessed to Connor Bedard and wondered what was going on. The Chicago Blackhawks’ season has been frustrating, but it’s odd to see two misconduct penalties in back-to-back games.
Friedman said he dug into things a little, and while he couldn’t get an explanation on the second game, in the case of the first game, the officials apparently told Bedard to stop talking, and he didn’t. Friedman believes that there is a point where players are repeatedly warned, and in the case of still relatively new players, there’s only so much referees will take. Bedard reached that limit with the official that night.
Gabriel Landeskog Joins Avalanche for Full Practice, No Return Date Set
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog took a significant step in his recovery by participating in a full team practice on Monday. He has been skating after undergoing cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee in May 2023.
“He’s looking good; I thought he looked great in practice today,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s nice to have him out there.”
Landeskog, 32, has not played since leading Colorado to a Stanley Cup victory in June 2022. There is still no timeline for his return, but he will travel with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip.
There is speculation about Landeskog possibly being able to return in time for the playoffs.
Is Auston Matthews Back?
Auston Matthews delivered a strong performance Monday night, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a much-needed 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. After struggling for weeks, Matthews looked like his dominant self again, scoring two goals and adding an assist while winning 13 of 17 face-offs.
The Leafs captain has been the subject of recent criticism, with some wondering if he is battling an injury or fatigued from the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Even if he is, he showed he can battle through.
“That’s your leader, right? And he led the way,” coach Craig Berube said.
With the win, Toronto climbed into a second-place tie in the Atlantic Division. Can they pull together strong performances against Florida and Tampa Bay and win the Atlantic Division title?
