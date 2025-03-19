3 Potential Re-Signings for the Edmonton Oilers

With little time remaining in the regular season, the Edmonton Oilers need to start thinking about and planning for the offseason. The organization has nine players on expiring deals, two of which are RFAs. If the Oilers do indeed go on a run this year, it may be tough to determine who stays and goes. Here are the players who will most likely receive an offer from GM Stan Bowman.

Bouchard is the Oilers’ Number One Priority This Offseason

Evan Bouchard has arguably become the Oilers’ number-one defenseman, surpassing Darnell Nurse. Bouchard, 25, currently has 53 points in 67 games played, consisting of 13 goals and 40 assists. He is an offensive force on the ice and never goes unnoticed (not always for the right reasons). In the Oilers’ playoff run last season, the defensemen recorded 32 points (6g, 32a) in 25 games. He was ten points behind Connor McDavid for playoff points leader.

Bouchard is set to become an RFA this summer. The Oilers would give up an arm and a leg to keep Bouchard on the roster (and may have to). With McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in their primes, adding an offensive defenseman to boost their numbers won’t hurt. The team is looking better than ever, and the squad is destined for a Stanley Cup, especially with Bouchard’s presence.

Evan Bouchard Oilers defenseman

Jeff Skinner Deserves More Than He Is Offered

Until the last few games, Jeff Skinner was often a healthy scratch. Even though he recorded a healthy 46 points (24g, 22a) in 74 games the season prior, the former Buffalo Sabres forward still seems to be underappreciated. If an offensive-heavy roster is the reason for his absence, the Oilers may move on, but they may also offer him a low-cost, take-it-or-leave-it extension.

The former 40-goal-scorer has 21 points in 57 games played, consisting of 11 goals and 10 assists. Skinner is capable of more than 11 minutes of ice time per game, and if he starts to produce as the season winds down, it makes sense to consider bringing him back. With the skill he brings on the ice and a team-friendly deal for the organization, Skinner could be a keeper.

Frederic Will Provide Young Energy to Oilers

Even with Trent Frederic on LTIR, it is obvious that he will be re-signed. Frederic, 27, was traded to Edmonton in a massive three-team trade. If the organization was this devoted to the forward, it’d be absurd to leave him hanging. Frederic recorded a career-best 40 points (18g, 22a) in 82 games played last season. In 57 games this year, he only has 15 points (eight goals and seven assists) on a weak Boston Bruins team. With his presence on the Oilers, he’ll not only boost his performance but boost the team’s.

With the majority of the Oilers’ centermen over the age of 30, Frederic will start the shift to a younger center core. In a league where speed and skill are necessities, he will help to fill these quotas.

