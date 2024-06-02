Are Oilers Better Off Than Maple Leafs If They Don’t Win the Cup?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs watch the playoff semi-finals, the Edmonton Oilers are one game away from a Stanley Cup berth. Can the last Canadian team in the hunt pull off a Game 6 win and get into the Stanley Cup Final? If they do, can they go on to beat the Florida Panthers and win it all?
Finally, the bigger question for this post is whether – if the Oilers cannot win the Stanley Cup – they are better off than the Maple Leafs, who have been out of the running since losing their first-round series to the Boston Bruins in seven hard-fought games?
The Maple Leafs and the Oilers Have Been Built in Similar Ways
The Maple Leafs and the Oilers have rosters of notable first-round picks who continue to play pivotal roles within the team. Auston Matthews, the first overall selection in 2016, stands as one of the NHL’s best goal-scorers, consistently leading the Maple Leafs in offensive production. Mitch Marner, drafted fourth overall in 2015, is a dynamic playmaker whose creativity and vision on the ice make him a constant threat.
Related: Oilers Power Play Finally Catches Up to Penalty Kill In Game 5 Win
William Nylander, chosen eighth overall in 2014, adds scoring depth and versatility to the lineup with his skillful play. Additionally, Morgan Rielly, selected fifth overall in 2012, anchors the Maple Leafs’ defense, providing leadership and offensive contributions from the blue line. Together, these first-round picks embody the Maple Leafs’ commitment to building a competitive roster through the draft and developing homegrown talent.
The Oilers have made significant first-round selections who remain integral to the team’s lineup. Connor McDavid, the first overall pick in 2015, is regarded as the best player in the NHL. He consistently led the league in scoring and served as the face of the franchise. Leon Draisaitl, who was drafted third overall in 2014, is another elite forward who complements McDavid. Together, they form one of the most potent duos in the league.
Additionally, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was selected first overall in 2011. He has developed into a reliable two-way forward, providing versatility and offensive production. Evan Bouchard was selected tenth overall in 2018. He’s a promising young defenseman. His offensive skills and poise with the puck make him an exciting prospect for the Oilers’ blue line. These players collectively represent the Oilers’ commitment to building a competitive team through the NHL Draft and developing talent internally.
The Maple Leafs Have Floundered, While the Oilers Have Flourished – Well, Almost
Fast forward eight years since the Maple Leafs drafted Matthews. Toronto’s dream of success remains distant. Despite their core, they’ve only made it past the first round once in the last eight postseasons. Matthews, Marner, and Nylander have had some great moments, but it’s never been enough for an extended run. Hot opposing goalies, defensive lapses, and bad luck have all played their parts.
On the other hand, the Oilers, with a similar star-studded approach, have seen more success. McDavid, Draisaitl, and Nugent-Hopkins are in their second Western Conference Final. Bouchard has become a standout defenseman, and former Maple Leafs stalwart Zach Hyman is thriving. The Oilers have the top three scorers and four of the top six in this year’s playoffs. McDavid and Draisaitl even rank among the top five in career playoff points per game, trailing only legends Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.
Still, in an age where it’s often said that “only the Stanley Cup counts,” the Oilers have not yet won it.
Because Both Teams Have “Cup or Bust” Mentalities, Is Anything Less Satisfactory?
Given both teams’ cup-or-bust mentalities, are the Oilers better off than the Maple Leafs in the long run if they don’t win the Stanley Cup this season? Despite Edmonton’s deep runs, they haven’t clinched a championship either. The Maple Leafs’ stars face criticism for their playoff performances, and new coach Craig Berube aims to shake things up.
Can Maple Leafs fans take solace in the fact that a coaching change worked for the Oilers? However, Edmonton’s near successes have yet to yield a Cup. So, where do the Oilers currently stand? Are the Oilers in a better position, or are both teams still chasing an elusive dream? Really, with the Stanley Cup so elusive, are both teams stuck in the same boat?
It doesn’t feel that way watching the Oilers play. Despite their lack of ultimate success, the Oilers seem to be in a far better position.
Related: Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Dallas Stars/ 6 hours ago
Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend
The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will battle in an elimination Game 6 tonight....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Special Teams Shine: 25 Consecutive Penalty Kills
The Edmonton Oilers penalty kill certainly has shined in the 2024 playoffs. They tie...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
NHL Goaltender Trade Market Heats Up: Key Players to Watch
Four goalies made Frank Seravalli's Top 10 on his latest Top 20 trade bait...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Game 5: Oilers’ Knoblauch Remains Unafraid of Lineup Changes
Edmonton Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblauch appears to be making another subtle line change...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Pastrnak Says He’d Love to See Draisaitl Join the Bruins
Boston Bruins' forward David Pastrnak says he'd love to see Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are being linked to the Martin Necas trade rumors, with one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Game 4 Rally Cry Around Darnell Nurse Just What Oilers Needed
The Edmonton Oilers ability to rally around Darnell Nurse in Game 4 of their...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Mutually Part Ways With Assistant Coach Mike Yeo
Mike Yeo was hired in 2022 and has decided to move on from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
McDavid Defends Darnell Nurse Amidst Playoff Criticism
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid was quick to jump to the defense of his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
The McDavid Factor: A Blessing and a Curse for The Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers play a game of 'follow the leader' and when the captain...
Gord Bennett
June 2, 2024 at 12:40 pm
With the Oilers so close and the shot at ending the Canadian drought. Typical Center of the Universe thought process, how can we The Center of the Universe get in on the attention.
No they are not close. The Center of the Universe did not need John Tavaras (ever) and it was costly when that cap hit could of afforded 2 really good D-men, Not close at all.
Now let’s get back to enjoying the Teams that are playing
Cody Anderson
June 2, 2024 at 12:40 pm
What a stupid article. The Leafs are nowhere near close. They have won 1 round in 30 years and their stars are famous for disappearing in the playoffs. They are likely to make major changes in order to change their makeup and try to get themselves closer.
The Oilers were considered by many to be the cup favourites before playoffs started. The only teams to win a series against them the last 3 years went on to win the cup. If the Oilers don’t win this year they will still be a cup favourite next year.
This year feels like they are going to win. If they play well they should win. Only the Leafs media would ask if the Leafs are further along than a team in the finals. The teams that beat the leafs don’t win either. They are good enough to knock the Leafs out, but not to win the cup.