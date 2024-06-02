Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 took an interesting look at both the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars in elimination or series-clinching games and pointed out some interesting trends. The Oilers, who will have to play their best 60 minutes of the series on Sunday are quite good when trying to put a team away. The Stars, are pretty good at avoiding elimination. What gives in Game 6?
Related: Oilers Power Play Finally Catches Up to Penalty Kill In Game 5 Win
The Oilers Are Good at Putting Teams Away
Gregor notes that as the Oilers enter a critical game against the Stars, — one where they can eliminate the Stars on home ice and win the Western Conference Championship — the team’s impressive record in series-clinching scenarios provides a boost of confidence. Under the leadership of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers boast a 6-1 record in potential series-clinching games. Draisaitl has tallied 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) while McDavid has added 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists) in these high-stakes situations. Additionally, defenseman Evan Bouchard has contributed significantly with 8 points (1 goal, 7 assists) in the five series-clinching games he has played.
Gregor also notes that several Oilers players have never experienced a loss in a series-clinching game. Brett Kulak and Warren Foegele lead this group with perfect 8-0 records, followed by Derek Ryan (6-0), Ryan McLeod and Bouchard (5-0), Adam Henrique (4-0), Stuart Skinner and Vincent Desharnais (3-0), Dylan Holloway (2-0), and Philip Broberg and Sam Carrick (1-0). This undefeated streak is impressive, but the Stars won’t make it easy to keep the streak alive.
Stars Are Good at Fighting Off Elimination
The Dallas Stars may be down 3-2 in the series, but they will be a formidable opponent. The Stars have considerable experience and numerous players with strong records in elimination games. Veteran Joe Pavelski has played 32 elimination games, posting a 19-13 record, while Tyler Seguin holds a 12-7 record. Other notable players include Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Radek Faksa (7-4), Roope Hintz (6-2), Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger (5-2), Mason Marchment (4-2), Thomas Harley and Wyatt Johnston (4-1), Evgenii Dadonov (3-1), and Logan Stankoven (1-0).
Their respective records show they’re better at winning these games than losing them, but no one has a perfect record.
For the Oilers to secure a victory, they must deliver their best performance. They played fantastic hockey in Game 5 and anything short of that on Sunday night might not be enough. Establishing offensive zone time early and frequently will be crucial, as will getting the first goal to settle in. If they can manage that, playing aggressively with the lead versus trying to hold it is the strategy Edmonton should employ. Sitting back and allowing Dallas to press has often not turned out well for the Oilers.
The Oilers need to play with the urgency and intensity of a team facing elimination to overcome the Stars’ challenge and advance in the playoffs.
Next: Florida Panthers Return to Stanley Cup Final for Second Straight Season
More News
-
Dallas Stars/ 6 hours ago
Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend
The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will battle in an elimination Game 6 tonight....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Special Teams Shine: 25 Consecutive Penalty Kills
The Edmonton Oilers penalty kill certainly has shined in the 2024 playoffs. They tie...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
NHL Goaltender Trade Market Heats Up: Key Players to Watch
Four goalies made Frank Seravalli's Top 10 on his latest Top 20 trade bait...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Game 5: Oilers’ Knoblauch Remains Unafraid of Lineup Changes
Edmonton Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblauch appears to be making another subtle line change...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Pastrnak Says He’d Love to See Draisaitl Join the Bruins
Boston Bruins' forward David Pastrnak says he'd love to see Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are being linked to the Martin Necas trade rumors, with one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Game 4 Rally Cry Around Darnell Nurse Just What Oilers Needed
The Edmonton Oilers ability to rally around Darnell Nurse in Game 4 of their...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Mutually Part Ways With Assistant Coach Mike Yeo
Mike Yeo was hired in 2022 and has decided to move on from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
McDavid Defends Darnell Nurse Amidst Playoff Criticism
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid was quick to jump to the defense of his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
The McDavid Factor: A Blessing and a Curse for The Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers play a game of 'follow the leader' and when the captain...