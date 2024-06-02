Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 took an interesting look at both the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars in elimination or series-clinching games and pointed out some interesting trends. The Oilers, who will have to play their best 60 minutes of the series on Sunday are quite good when trying to put a team away. The Stars, are pretty good at avoiding elimination. What gives in Game 6?

The Oilers Are Good at Putting Teams Away

Gregor notes that as the Oilers enter a critical game against the Stars, — one where they can eliminate the Stars on home ice and win the Western Conference Championship — the team’s impressive record in series-clinching scenarios provides a boost of confidence. Under the leadership of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers boast a 6-1 record in potential series-clinching games. Draisaitl has tallied 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) while McDavid has added 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists) in these high-stakes situations. Additionally, defenseman Evan Bouchard has contributed significantly with 8 points (1 goal, 7 assists) in the five series-clinching games he has played.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid can improve their records in elimination games for the Oilers on Sunday night

Gregor also notes that several Oilers players have never experienced a loss in a series-clinching game. Brett Kulak and Warren Foegele lead this group with perfect 8-0 records, followed by Derek Ryan (6-0), Ryan McLeod and Bouchard (5-0), Adam Henrique (4-0), Stuart Skinner and Vincent Desharnais (3-0), Dylan Holloway (2-0), and Philip Broberg and Sam Carrick (1-0). This undefeated streak is impressive, but the Stars won’t make it easy to keep the streak alive.

Stars Are Good at Fighting Off Elimination

The Dallas Stars may be down 3-2 in the series, but they will be a formidable opponent. The Stars have considerable experience and numerous players with strong records in elimination games. Veteran Joe Pavelski has played 32 elimination games, posting a 19-13 record, while Tyler Seguin holds a 12-7 record. Other notable players include Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Radek Faksa (7-4), Roope Hintz (6-2), Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger (5-2), Mason Marchment (4-2), Thomas Harley and Wyatt Johnston (4-1), Evgenii Dadonov (3-1), and Logan Stankoven (1-0).

Their respective records show they’re better at winning these games than losing them, but no one has a perfect record.

For the Oilers to secure a victory, they must deliver their best performance. They played fantastic hockey in Game 5 and anything short of that on Sunday night might not be enough. Establishing offensive zone time early and frequently will be crucial, as will getting the first goal to settle in. If they can manage that, playing aggressively with the lead versus trying to hold it is the strategy Edmonton should employ. Sitting back and allowing Dallas to press has often not turned out well for the Oilers.

The Oilers need to play with the urgency and intensity of a team facing elimination to overcome the Stars’ challenge and advance in the playoffs.

