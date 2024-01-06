Analyst Says Key Factor In Way Oilers Are Now Winning Games

The Edmonton Oilers are experiencing a significant turnaround under the guidance of new head coach Kris Knoblauch, boasting an impressive 16-6-0 record since he took over behind the bench. Former player and broadcaster Louie DeBrusk recently highlighted a crucial aspect of the team’s success, emphasizing the importance of their playing style for long-term success and playoff aspirations.
DeBrusk noted the shift from previous seasons, where wins were sometimes attributed to exceptional goaltending or risky plays that lacked longevity. He commended the current Oilers’ approach, emphasizing a strategic and replicable game plan that allows them to dictate the pace, control zones, and consistently secure victories. This methodology, according to DeBrusk, positions the team for sustained success and resilience in the face of challenges.
He noted:
“The way they’re playing right now, that’s what I see. I see a team that’s building towards a game that they can replicate, they can duplicate, they can do it over and over again and win games in that regard, staying in the pressure of the battle and not being too risky and giving that next goal that takes you out of the game.”
Knoblauch Wants the Oilers To Be Great at the Easy Things
The Oilers, under Knoblauch’s coaching, aren’t merely focused on the final score but on building a foundation for replicable success. It’s been said he’s got a focus on mastering the parts of the game that take no skill. By staying composed under pressure, avoiding unnecessary risks, and maintaining control over games, they are establishing a winning formula.
Then, when you add the elite-level skills the Oilers do have to the mix, it creates a winning formula.
DeBrusk’s insights resonate with the idea that success in the regular season doesn’t always translate to playoff dominance. The Oilers’ commitment to a sustainable and replicable playing style suggests a strategic mindset change. It’s one that goes beyond immediate victories, aiming for a blueprint that can withstand the intensity of postseason competition.
It’s interesting, because technically, the Oilers aren’t yet in the playoff mix. They’re quickly working their way back into the conversation, but they’ve got work to do, says captain and All-Star Connor McDavid.
As the Oilers continue to climb in the standings, their newfound approach is not just good for securing wins. Now, they are laying the groundwork for a team that can navigate the pressure of playoff battles. If they keey it up, this will have immense confidence and cohesion when it matters most.
