Kuzmenko’s Agent Squashes Recent Trade Talk Out of Vancouver

Andrei Kuzmenko, the once promising game-changing winger for the Vancouver Canucks, finds himself in a challenging situation. A healthy scratch again as he battles inconsistency and reduced playing time, trade talk is swirling, with the latest reports suggesting there is interest from other teams in the forward. But, another update from Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwhal of The Athletic cite the player’s agent who is putting some of those trade rumors to rest.
Things are not good, and the coach is running out of patience, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. At the very least, the player isn’t quitting.
Despite an impressive first NHL campaign with nearly 40 goals, Kuzmenko’s performance has dipped, currently projecting for 41 points this season. Elliotte Friedman recently reported that the Canucks and the agent met before Christmas and there was a good talk with everyone on the same page. That said, head coach Rich Tocchet is still not happy with the way Kuzmenko has responded. Friedman said the issue now is, “What the Canucks and the player want to do about this?”
The answer seems to be to wait until the forward figures it out.
Kuzmenko Is Not Willing to Quit on the Canucks Yet
In the last 18 games, Kuzmenko has been a healthy scratch five times, leading to concerns about his role and future with the team. Head coach Rick Tocchet has altered Kuzmenko’s usage, limiting his ice time even during periods of high production earlier in the season. The talented forward’s $5.5 million cap hit adds pressure as he remains a frequent scratch.
Efforts to align Kuzmenko’s play with Tocchet’s vision have been ongoing. But, it seems to be getting worse before it gets better. Although Kuzmenko responded positively with a two-goal performance against the San Jose Sharks, recent events suggest the situation remains unresolved. “Internally, there’s a feeling that Tocchet has worked hard with Kuzmenko,” the two Athletic scribes write. “That the effort has been put in on getting the talented Canucks forward to buy in and play the right way.”
Agent Dan Milstein emphasizes Kuzmenko’s commitment to the Canucks, despite the player entering distressed asset territory on the trade market. While interest exists from other teams, finding a deal that matches Kuzmenko’s talent and production levels is proving challenging.
Where Will All of This Kuzmenko Trade Talk in Vancouver Lead?
As tension builds, the Canucks face tough decisions, including potential trade scenarios or retaining Kuzmenko. The preference is for the player to align with the coach’s expectations, but with halfway through his two-year, $5.5 million extension, resolution is imperative for both parties. The Canucks, reluctant to retain salary, are navigating a complex situation that demands a resolution in the near future.
Right now, the player is committed to figuring things out. What happens if and when it’s finally realized that this isn’t going to work?
