He’s ready to go, but the Edmonton Oilers won’t be playing him. In a strategic move, the Oilers are holding off on including forward Sam Gagner in the lineup, despite his recovery from concussion-like symptoms. Gagner says he took a hit in the game prior to him taking a high stick which exacerbated concussion issues. The Oilers took a cautious approach, and they went on a roll without him in the lineup.

Although Gagner is ready to return for the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators, Coach Kris Knoblauch emphasized that the veteran won’t be immediately inserted into the roster. The Oilers are currently on a winning streak, prompting the decision to provide Gagner with additional practice time before his reintegration.

Gagner, expressing his readiness, shared an injury update, signaling his full recovery and eagerness to contribute to the team’s success. The Oilers’ forward lines have showcased considerable depth recently, allowing players like Adam Erne and James Hamblin to step up in the absence of Gagner and Holloway. Both Erne and Hamblin have seized the opportunity, delivering noteworthy performances in recent games.

The decision to keep Gagner out of the lineup raises questions among fans, with debates about his potential inclusion compared to other players. Some argue for Gagner over Connor Brown, emphasizing Gagner’s offensive contributions and penalty-killing abilities. Others support the coaching decision, emphasizing the team’s winning momentum and the positive outcomes of maintaining a consistent lineup.

At the end of the day, until the Oilers lose a game — they are going for their seventh-straight win — it makes little sense to change things up. Gagner says you never want to miss games or give up your spot, but he understands the situation.

As the Oilers navigate their forward line dynamics, the strategic approach to Gagner’s return reflects the team’s commitment to balance, depth, and sustained success. It also reflects how deep their team currently is. Undoubtedly, Gagner will get another shot. It just make take a few games.

