5 Players from 2018 Canada World Juniors Team Told to Surrender

Five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team have been directed by the London Police Services to surrender in connection with allegations of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday that the players, who have not yet been charged, are linked to an alleged group sexual assault on a woman in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada gala in London.
The players, whose identities remain undisclosed, have been given a specific timeframe to present themselves at the London Police Service headquarters. It is still unclear when exactly the players are expected to surrender, and there are questions about the consequences if they fail to do so before the undisclosed deadline.
This case initially saw investigation by London Police in 2019, which was closed without charges. However, the alleged victim pursued a civil suit, leading to a quiet settlement by Hockey Canada for millions of dollars. This development triggered a wave of controversy, resulting in a complete overhaul of the Board of Directors and leadership within the organization, along with increased government scrutiny.
The charges are related to an alleged sexual assault involving players from the 2018 team and a woman identified as E.M. TSN has not been able to independently verify The Globe’s reporting.
Timing Intriguing Amid Player Absences From Their Respective Teams
The impact of these allegations is not limited to Hockey Canada, as players associated with the 2018 team are facing personal consequences. Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie Carter Hart, a member of the 2018 WJC Team Canada, has taken an indefinite leave for personal reasons. Dillion Dube, another 2018 team member with the Calgary Flames, has also stepped away to focus on mental health. Alex Formenton plays in Switzerland, and his club has granted the Canadian an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, allowing Formenton to return to Canada.
None of these players have been formally connected to the order to surrender or the investigation, but all were on the 2018 World Juniors team.
The situation has prompted the NHL and Flyers’ GM Daniel Briere to instruct teams to direct questions about the investigation and report on Hockey Canada to the league. Charlie O’Connor writes, “Briere didn’t — and per the NHL’s directive, couldn’t — say anything about today’s report. That said, that the Flyers were directed to stay quiet, in tandem with the timing of Hart’s leave of absence, is fairly telling as to a possible connection between the two.”
Michael McLeod and Cal Foote were also granted indefinite leave of absences from the New Jersey Devils.
With ongoing investigations and potential NHL discipline looming, the fallout from these allegations continues to cast a shadow over the world of Canadian hockey.
