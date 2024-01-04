A League Of Their Own: PWHL Launch What Dreams Are Made Of

** Guest post by Jane Marie

The newly launched Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has officially kicked off its inaugural season. It did so with a bang, drawing in a sold-out crowd and setting records for attendance for its launch. Jayna Hefford and Billie Jean King dropped the puck at the first-ever PWHL ceremonial face-off and the league was off and running. The first game included strong play, physical action, and the embracing of different rules. All will make for an entertaining brand of on-ice action.

We've earned this ice time.



It's time to play PWHL hockey! pic.twitter.com/dxBCAYMpQK — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) January 1, 2024

London, Ontario-area players have been at the forefront of this historic moment. Ella Shelton scored the first goal for the New York team in the league’s first game on New Year’s Day. Brittany Howard from St. Thomas also took to the ice as a forward for the PWHL Toronto team.

For players like Howard — selected 47th overall in the Inaugural PWHL Draft — the experience has been nothing short of “surreal.” Playing at the iconic former Maple Leaf Gardens, now known as the Mattamy Athletic Centre, added to the significance of the event. The atmosphere was electric, with a packed arena and an even larger audience watching from home.

The league’s impact extends beyond the players themselves. Family members, who have been instrumental in supporting these athletes throughout their careers, were in attendance to witness this milestone. Cathy Shelton, Ella’s mother, emphasized the significance of this league for women’s hockey. She noted the inspiration it provides for young girls all over the world, aspiring to play professionally.

The PWHL’s rapid formation within a span of just five months has been a testament to the dedication and hard work of many individuals. Despite some missing pieces such as team names and logos, the league has made remarkable progress. With a focus on professionalism and creating a lasting impact, the PWHL is poised to become a beacon of hope for women in hockey.

The PWHL Is The Real Deal

As the league continues to evolve, it aims to establish its identity and grow its fan base. With the support of partners like Air Canada, an Inaugural Premier Partner and Official Airline of the PWHL, the future looks bright. This historic partnership reflects a shared commitment to the sport and the potential for the league to reach new heights.

In the words of Hefford, PWHL’s hockey operations senior vice-president, the priority now is to ensure a successful start and build on the momentum. Whether it takes three months or longer, the focus remains on creating a sustainable and impactful league for women’s hockey.

