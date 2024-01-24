More NHL Players Granted Leaves as World Junior News Breaks

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils announced that forward Michael McLeod and defenseman Cal Foote have both been granted indefinite leave of absences. Both were members of the 2018 WJC Team Canada. This comes following news that five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team have been directed by the London Police Services to surrender in connection with allegations of sexual assault.
The other players were Carter Hart out of Philadelphia, Dillon Dube out of Calgary, and Alex Formenton, who was playing Switzerland and was granted leave from the team and permission to travel back to Canada.
The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday that the players, who have not yet been charged, are linked to an alleged group sexual assault on a woman in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada gala in London. None of the players names were released and each team is saying that they aren’t sure their leaves are connected to the reports these players were asked to surrender to London, Ontario police. That said, the timing is not being seen by many as a coincidence.
Until public announcements are made, it is important to remember that nothing official is out there and charges have not been filed. The most we know is that all five players were members of the 2018 Canadian national junior team that is actively under investigation for an alleged sexual assault involving members of the team in June of that year.
Flyers’ GM Daniel Briere held a media conference on Wednesday and made a statement, saying, “We are aware of this morning’s press reports … We will respond appropriately when the outcomes of the investigations are made public. The NHL has been very clear that teams should refer all investigation related questions to them.”
Devils’ head coach Lindy Ruff said when asked if the Devils’ Michael McLeod and Cal Foote’s absences were related to The Globe and Mail report this morning: “I don’t know.”
