NHL News
3 UFA Replacements If the Maple Leafs Lose Mitch Marner
If the Toronto Maple Leafs lose Mitch Marner to free agency, who will they target as a possible replacement?
The Toronto Maple Leafs will continue to try and re-sign forward Mitch Marner. Whether those talks occur before the season ends or there’s a mad scramble trying to finalize a deal before July 1, the pending UFA could be gone with no return if the Leafs aren’t successful. The worst-case scenario is that Toronto bows out of the playoffs early, and the Maple Leafs get only additional cap space to spend on a possible replacement. If the Maple Leafs are forced to find a Marner replacement, they’ll need a skilled forward capable of filling the offensive void.
Here are three potential free-agent targets who could fit what the Leafs might be looking for.
Nikolaj Ehlers
One of the most obvious fits would be Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers. He is also a pending UFA; he’s in a similar situation as Marner. He wants to test the market to get a feel for what the rising salary cap will mean for his next contract, and the Jets want to keep him but are only willing to spend so much. Ehler’s speed, playmaking ability, and scoring touch suggest he could slide into Toronto’s top six seamlessly.
The big difference between the two is that Ehlers is a left-winger who shoots left. Marner is a right-winger who shoots right.
Ehlers, who is in the final year of his seven-year, $42 million deal with Winnipeg, is expected to command around $8 million annually. That would save the Maple Leafs money, potentially giving them another $5 million to add a right-winger.
Ehler has 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points in 58 games. He is consistent offensively, so spending money on him brings an element of certainty.
Sam Bennett
Sam Bennett is also a player the Leafs might consider if he becomes a free agent. Treliving knows him well from their time together in Calgary, and Bennett brings a different style of play Toronto might want to add. He’s a skilled pest who isn’t afraid to mix it up. His aggressive style, particularly in the playoffs, makes him an intriguing option if he hits the open market.
Toronto’s problem is that the Florida Panthers are keen on keeping him, and Elliotte Friedman reported they have restarted negotiations. If Bennett makes it to free agency, he could attract a lucrative deal in the $7 million range, making him a more affordable option compared to Marner.
Brock Boeser
The best possible fit positionally might be Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks. A right-winger who is likely to hit free agency based on how the Canucks have approached his contract negotiations, he can score and fit into Toronto’s top six without much issue.
Recent comments from general manager Patrik Allvin have cast doubt on his long-term future in Vancouver, and the rumored underwhelming trade offers for Boeser suggest the free agency market might not be as red hot as some expect.
Boeser has been a productive forward. He knows how to score.
Who Should the Maple Leafs Target?
While losing Marner would be a significant blow to the Maple Leafs, the team might have several potential free-agent options to explore. There is no guarantee any of Ehlers, Bennett, and Boeser hit the market, but there are reasons for each to see what kind of money is out there.
If Marner leaves, the Maple Leafs will have money to spend, and with Mikko Rantanen now signed with the Dallas Stars, he’s no longer an option.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Rumors: Avalanche, Stars, Panthers, Maple Leafs
