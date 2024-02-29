3 Biggest Rumors Surrounding the Senators Trade Deadline Plans

With the NHL Trade Deadline just a week away, rumors surrounding the Ottawa Senators’ plans continue to swirl. The team currently sits 15th in the Eastern Conference, 16 points out of the final Wild Card spot, and GM Steve Staios has a few chips to play with if he wants to make a deal. With the trade of Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars recently breaking, it looks like the floodgates on trade season are soon to open. Here are the three biggest trade deadline storylines to watch for the Senators.

Tarasenko to Waive NTC

According to NHL Insider David Pagnotta, Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko is prepared to waive his No-Trade Clause to go to a contender. Tarasenko has been rumored in trade speculation for months now. His expiring contract makes him a desirable asset as a rental for a team looking to make a deep playoff run.

Vladimir Tarasenko Senators trade talk

Tarasenko brings 97 games of playoff experience to a team looking for depth scoring. He tallied 11 goals as a member of the St. Louis Blues during their run to a Stanley Cup Championship in 2019. A six-time 30-goal scorer, Tarasenko has 15 goals and 38 points this season for the Senators. By all accounts, Tarasenko is well-liked by Senators players and has been well-received by fans and the Ottawa community. His strong character and impressive experience make him a hot commodity on the market.

His shot still has some bite to it, too. Tarasenko is ranked 39th out of 735 skaters this year in shooting talent above average, according to Moneypuck. This metric determines a player’s ability to score more goals than an average player given the same opportunities to score. So, even if his goal totals are down from his 30 goal days, he remains an incredibly useful addition to anyone’s offense.

Captain Tkachuk Staying Put

It seems shocking that the Senators would entertain the idea of trading their captain. Talk surrounding dealing the 24-year-old Brady Tkachuk started due to yet another underwhelming performance from his Senators this season. Staios was quick to shut those rumors down when he appeared on the Got Yer Back podcast recently: “There’s obviously no truth to that. We’re building this team around Brady Tkachuk,” he noted.

There is no doubt that Tkachuk would generate an overwhelming bidding war on the trade market. Any trade involving the young winger would send shockwaves through the NHL universe and would be one of the most monumental deals we’ve seen in a while. Staios, however, recognizes that his captain is part of the solution, not the problem in Ottawa. It’s not surprising to hear him shut down these rumors so quickly. Tkachuk is a beloved player and leader in the Ottawa room and is adored by the fanbase.

Tkachuk is in the third year of a seven-year, $57,500,000 contract signed in 2021. He currently leads the Senators in goals (26) and penalty minutes (104).

Chychrun Unlikely to be Dealt

Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun endured years of trade speculation when he was a member of the Arizona Coyotes. Despite only playing one year with his new team, he’s been the frequent topic of mock trades once again. However, it seems as though those rumors are being shut down .

Jakob Chychrun trade talk Senators

In an interview with TSN 1200, Darren Dreger stated that it’s unlikely that Chychrun is moved before the March 8th deadline. He went on to say that Chychrun and his family believe the Senators are building towards something special and would like to be a part of it.

Jakob’s father is an Ottawa native and his grandfather and sister both reside around the Ottawa area. His strong ties to the National Capital Region are a big part of what brought him to Ottawa originally via trade. This, coupled with the fact that he’s only been in Ottawa for one year, makes it even more unlikely that he’s shipped out before the deadline.

This season, the 25-year-old leads all Senators defensemen in points with 30. His offense continues to be an attractive asset for teams looking for blue-line help. His contract is also very team-friendly, carrying an average annual value of only $4,600,00.

