Dallas Stars Trade for Chris Tanev from Flames in 3-Team Deal

According to multiple sources, the biggest name on the blue line heading toward the 2024 Trade Deadline is now off the board. Chris Tanev has been traded by the Calgary Flames to the Dallas Stars as part of a three-team trade. The third team involved is the New Jersey Devils.
After moving Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks earlier this season, the Flames have now made it clear they are willing to sell and bring in assets for their future. It was reported earlier this week that the Stars had emerged as frontrunners for Tanev, and now they have pulled the trigger and brought him in for their playoff run as they look to have a Stanley Cup-winning season.
In return, the Flames received a second-round pick, a conditional third-round pick, and prospect Artem Grushnikov. Grushnikov is a 20-year-old left-shot defender from Voskresensk, Russia who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Stars at 48th overall. He has spent this season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Texas Stars, scoring one goal and adding four assists for five points through 44 games.
As part of the deal, the Devils are helping by being a third-party broker and retaining some salary. They are getting a 4th Rd Pick in exchange for doing so. Essentially, the Stars get Tanev at a 75% discount, giving up an extra 4th rounder to make the money work. The Devils possess ample LTIR space, exceeding their immediate requirements. In the upcoming eight days, they may find that additional 4th-round pick useful in a trade of their own.
Chris Tanev Might Have Been the Best D-Man Available at the Deadline
Tanev, who is 34-years-old, is from East York, Ontario, Canada, and is a right-shot defender who joined the NHL in the 2010-11 season with the Vancouver Canucks. He had played in the NCAA with the Rochester Institution of Technology, scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists for 28 points through 41 games, before joining the NHL. He played 29 games with the Canucks during his rookie season getting one assist, but put up nine points through 39 games in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose.
The Flames are retaining 50% of Tanev’s contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, which expires after the conclusion of this campaign. This season with the Flames, Tanev scored one goal and added 13 assists for 14 points through 56 games, as well as 14 penalty minutes.
