As the 2024 NHL Playoffs continue, goalie news is front and center for a lot of teams. There have been injuries, changes, struggles, and more as teams try to close out or stay alive in their respective series. Updates on Tuesday surround the Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and more.

Canucks Going Back to Silovs

Sounds like Artus Silovs will start Game 5 for the Canucks. After playing well in a comeback win by Vancouver over the Nashville Predators, Silovs both earned the right to keep the net, but the Canucks are also being cautious with Casey DeSmith. DeSmith suffered an injury unrelated to a hit in Game 3.

Sorokin Silovs woll goalies

The Canucks are relying on their third-string goalie to help them close out the series versus the Predators.

The Maple Leafs are Going with Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll projects to get the start tonight in Boston for Game 5 as the Maple Leafs try to hold off being eliminated in the first round. Woll came on in relief of Ilya Samsonov in Game 4 and played well, but it was too little too late as the Leafs dropped Game 4 by a score of 3-1.

Joseph Woll will start Game 5 for the Maple Leafs pic.twitter.com/EWznuWcssg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2024

This is huge pressure for Woll. If the Leafs lose this game, there will be serious questions about their roster and offseason plans. More than Samsonov, Woll is the future of the Leafs’ goaltending. They might as well find out what he’s made of.

Ryan Reaves said about Woll: “For a young guy he’s pretty steady … I’m excited to see him play. I think he’s excited to get in there and do his thing. We’re a confident bunch when he’s in the net.”

Will the Kings Go Back to David Rittich?

As the Oilers try to close out the series with the Los Angeles Kings, will they go back to David Rittich who got the nod in Game 4? Rittich played well, even though the Kings lost the game 1-0. It’s a big decision for the Kings as Cam Talbot has not played terribly, but he’s also not played well enough to make him the guaranteed starter.

Meanwhile, the Oilers will go with Stuart Skinner, who posted his first-ever career playoff NHL shutout.

Who Will Islanders Go With?

“Varlamov is the Islanders’ guy now … but you committed to [Sorokin] for 8 years … I don’t think the guy forgot how to play goal,” said Elliotte Friedman. There are questions about Sorokin’s confidence and how the Islanders will help him find his game again. Friedman says it’s going to be a major project over the summer.

The team needs to go back to the basics with Sorokin and the belief is that they’re not going to do it during this playoff run, however long that is left in it for the Islanders. They play Game 5 tonight and are down in the series to the Hurricanes 3-1.

