Oilers Change Forward Mix Ahead of Game 5 vs. Kings

It looks like the Edmonton Oilers are making a slight change to their forward mix ahead of an elimination Game 5 against the Kings on Wednesday. Warren Foegele was moved down to the fourth line during practice on Tuesday, with Dylan Holloway being elevated to line three alongside Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry.
Foegele hasn’t been bad, but he’s not given the Oilers the same level of production he offered at the end of the regular season. Meanwhile, Holloway has been a surprise bright spot for Edmonton. In limited minutes, he’s been effective, scoring a couple of goals. He’s only been getting 9:23 per game. Foegele has been getting over 13 minutes. This change might flip the script on that a bit.
We’ve Seen This Story With Holloway Before
Keep in mind, the Oilers had Holloway on a third line in practice before the series with the Kings began and he started Game 1 on the fourth line while Evander Kane got the third line minutes. Kane has worked his way up to a top-six role. What Edmonton is going with in practice on an off day might be a firm indicator of how head coach Kris Knoblauch deploys his lines on Wednesday.
Still, Holloway is deserving of another look, whereas Foegele might need a bit of a kick in the pants. Neither has been bad, but if Foegele can be more effective in a top-nine role, that’s a big deal for the Oilers offense which only scored once in Game 4 to edge out Los Angeles 1-0.
Foegele is a pending UFA at the end of the season and his playoff performance could speak volumes as to the level of interest Edmonton has in re-signing him and, if so, what they’re willing to offer on an extension. He posted 20 goals for the first time in his career during the 2023-24 regular season.
Next: Insider Says Oilers Want Long-Term Deal for Vincent Desharnais
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Lightning Likely Make ‘Take It Or Leave It’ Offer to Steven Stamkos
The offseason story for the Tampa Bay Lightning will now be if they offer...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Change Forward Mix Ahead of Game 5 vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers have changed up their forward mix Ahead of an elimination Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
2024 NHL Playoff Goalie News: Leafs, Canucks, Kings, Oilers, Islanders
Plenty of teams have goalie news heading into critical games during these 2024 NHL...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
No-Move Clauses a Massive Issue for Maple Leafs and Marner’s Future
If the Toronto Maple Leafs are eliminated from the playoffs and they want to...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Potential Shake-Up Looming for Maple Leafs’ Core
Insider suggests that changes to the Toronto Maple Leafs' core could be a real...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Seattle Kraken Have Fired Head Coach Dave Hakstol
The Seattle Kraken have fired head coach Dave Hakstol after missing the 2024 Stanley...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Nylander Was Wearing A Mic During Maple Leafs Bench Argument
One insider says William Nylander was wearing mic when he was arguing with Mitch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Insider Says Oilers Want Long-Term Deal for Vincent Desharnais
Are the Edmonton Oilers looking at locking up Vincent Desharnais to a long-term deal,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Boeser, Lindholm Heroes as Canucks Come Back to Win Game 4
The Vancouver Canucks win Game 4 versus the Nashville Predators in an incredible comeback...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid and Draisaitl: A Modern-Day NHL Playoffs Dominant Duo
Over 52 playoff games Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl become two and three for...