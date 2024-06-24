Zach Hyman’s Oilers Success: More About a Good Fit

As all eyes turn to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup tonight, former Toronto Maple Leafs player Zach Hyman remains a focal point. His stellar season with the Edmonton Oilers has been nothing short of remarkable. Known for his tenacity and hard work, Hyman has integrated well into the Oilers’ lineup, becoming a key player whose performance tonight could sway the outcome.
Hyman is leading the team in goals and the Oilers could stand to have him score one or two more tonight to bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton. With 16 goals in these playoffs, he now holds the record for the most goals by an active NHL player. But, this is about the team and finishing their story.
“It’s our sixth elimination game so we’re used to being in this position,” Hyman said on Monday. “Obviously it’s the first time we have the ability to win which is an amazing opportunity.” He added, “With this run, we’ve roped a lot of people into believing in us. I hope we have all of Canada’s support.”
He may not be getting love from every Canadian, however. At least, not some in Toronto.
Critics Who Call Point Fingers at Toronto’s Mistake Are Wrong
Critics have often lamented Toronto’s decision to let Hyman walk in free agency, labeling it a colossal mistake. However, I think they are wrong. Hyman has found a new home in Edmonton where he fits like a glove. He’s in a context that suits him better than Toronto ever could. While his time with the Maple Leafs was treasured by many die-hard fans, particularly for his blue-collar work ethic, his role with the Oilers has allowed him to flourish in ways constrained in Toronto.
Edmonton’s system and the support from star teammates like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have amplified Hyman’s strengths. His gritty playing style and relentless determination have added depth and versatility to the Oilers’ roster, contributing significantly to their journey to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Insider Chris Johnston and I Disagree About Hyman
Chris Johnston, an NHL insider I respect, recently pushed the debate by suggesting that Toronto’s failure to retain Hyman ranks among the organization’s most significant errors. His departure in 2021 marked a turning point for Hyman, who signed a lucrative seven-year, $38.5 million deal with Edmonton. Since then, his production has soared, and he’s become instrumental in Edmonton’s playoff success.
Related: Key Names Miss Practice for Oilers and Panthers Ahead of Game 7
While Johnston’s assertion that Hyman flourished is correct, and the numbers speak volumes to that fact, I don’t see it this way. Hyman would have never been given the same chance in Toronto he’s being given in Edmonton. He found different circumstances, players, and views of his capabilities. His fit was perfect in Edmonton but would not have been in Toronto.
In his final season with Toronto, Hyman scored 33 points in 43 games. Since moving to Edmonton, he’s surged with 77 points in 80 regular-season games and 16 goals in these playoffs. He’s been great!
The Oilers Are Seeking to Make History Tonight
As Edmonton competes to be the first Canadian Stanley Cup champion in over thirty years, Hyman will be part of the mix. His journey from Toronto to the Oilers shows how pivotal fit and opportunity can be in an athlete’s career. His success in Edmonton shows his ability on the ice and the importance of finding the right environment to thrive.
Here’s to an Oilers win in Game 7. I hope Hyman can help lead the Oilers to a win. It would put a smile on the faces of hockey fans across Canada.
Related: Oilers Know Secret Formula Ahead of Biggest Game In Team’s History
