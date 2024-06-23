Key Names Miss Practice for Oilers and Panthers Ahead of Game 7

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are getting set for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night and both teams were holding their final practices of the season on Sunday. Some interesting news notes were coming out of both on-ice sessions and the respective coaches offered some explanations as to why key players for each team were not on the ice.
No Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the Oilers
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug and Sportsnet’s Mark Spector both reported that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed Sunday’s practice due to illness. Evander Kane took his place on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.
Nugent-Hopkins’ potential absence is significant for the Oilers, as he has been a crucial part of their top six and a steady presence on the power play.
Bobrovsky and Ekblad Both Missed Practice
Sergei Bobrovsky’s absence from the pre-practice warm-up session on Sunday raised eyebrows. NHL.com’s Dan Rosen reported that neither Bobrovsky nor Aaron Ekblad participated in practice. The Panthers immediately worked on their power play, which has been struggling in the Stanley Cup Final, going 1 for 19 with two shorthanded goals against.
With Anthony Stolarz and Spencer Knight taking the ice, questions arose about Bobrovsky’s status for Game 7 on Monday night. His recent performances against the Edmonton Oilers have not been up to par.
After practice, Panthers coach Paul Maurice reassured everyone that both Bobrovsky and Ekblad were fine. Maurice explained that Bobrovsky typically doesn’t practice the day before games during the playoffs. However, due to the two-day break between games, Bobrovsky had been practicing during the Stanley Cup Final. They decided to return him to his regular schedule, and he is expected to skate Monday morning.
