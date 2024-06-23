This version of the Edmonton Oilers has never played a bigger game than the one they’ll play on Monday night. The Oilers are on the brink of making history as they prepare for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

With three consecutive wins under their belt, the Oilers have clawed back from a 3-0 series deficit, setting the stage for one of the most significant games in the lives of this group of players. Somehow, the focus of the group is keeping things casual, staying calm and relaxed, and treating Game 7 like it’s just another game.

Keeping it casual for the last practice of the year ???? pic.twitter.com/8xHcWPZTES — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 23, 2024

Captain Connor McDavid emphasized the need to keep emotions in check. “It’s not your ordinary game, but you’ve got to make it as ordinary as possible,” McDavid told the media on Sunday. The Oilers must harness their momentum while maintaining focus to avoid being overwhelmed by the stakes and mistakes that can come when playing not to lose.

Someone who knows about losing the big game is veteran forward Corey Perry. He has experienced similar high-pressure situations but has only won the Stanley Cup once in five Final tries. This is attempt five and his fourth in five seasons. He was seen encouraging his teammates during stretches on Sunday as the Oilers took the ice for their final practice of the season. Perry’s presence provided a calming influence. He understands how big this game is and how important it is to stay in the zone.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said it’s about enjoying the moment. He explained:

“We’ve enjoyed this whole process. We’ve enjoyed just the fact that we’ve handled adversity all season — being (tied for last) in the NHL at one time to facing elimination games at difficult times through the playoffs. Right now, any extra time that we get to spend together, any extra game that we get to play, we feel very fortunate to do. We feel very fortunate to be in this Game 6 situation. But I know I’ve got a team full of guys who are hungry to make sure they get to play two more games and not just one.”

Oilers Know The Stakes Of This Particular Stanley Cup Final

If the Oilers win Game 7, it will be one of the greatest comeback stories in North American professional sports. Only the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs have ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final to win the Cup. This feat has only been achieved four times in NHL history. Not only that, but the Oilers are now being viewed as Canada’s team. Bringing a Cup back to Canada is a big deal.

Not every Canadian fan wants Edmonton to win, but the country as a whole is likely rooting for the Oilers, a responsibility the Panthers don’t have to worry about.

“Let’s go Oilers” chant breaks out after the kid LAROI concert in Montreal ???? pic.twitter.com/k3WbrOubdW — Maria Bouabdo (@BouabdoMaria) June 23, 2024

Led by generational talents like McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers have shown remarkable resilience. Written off is this series early, McDavid told fans to keep cheering and said it wasn’t over till’ it was over. He wasn’t just uttering cliches when he said it. McDavid put the team on his back and recently surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s record for most assists in a single playoff season. Draisaitl told reporters he wasn’t happy with his play, and came out in Game 6 with a point to prove. He’s still got another level he can reach. Meanwhile, defenseman Evan Bouchard has set a new benchmark for points by a defenseman in a single playoff season.

Oilers Just Have to Keep Doing What They’re Doing

The key to the Oilers’ win is not to change things too much. There may be a tendency in the last game of the season to squeeze the stick or try too hard, but the Oilers have all of the momentum and their play has far exceeded that of the Panthers of late. Edmonton just needs to avoid fixing what isn’t broken.

The Oilers’ penalty kill has been exceptional, allowing only four goals and scoring three short-handed goals throughout the playoffs. The Panther’s power play has been abysmal. Meanwhile, the power play is starting to come to life. Keeping it simple and playing their “road hockey-style” when they get the opportunity will give them the advantage.

After overcoming early-season struggles and a mid-season coaching change, the Oilers are now poised for a potential historic victory. With fans eagerly anticipating the game, all eyes will be on Edmonton as they strive to bring the Cup back home. The trick for the Oilers is to keep playing like their backs are against the wall, even though the Panthers are feeling that same pressure for the first time this series.

The last game promises to be an unforgettable one.

