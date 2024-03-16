Will the Edmonton Oilers Catch Up to the Vancouver Canucks?

The Edmonton Oilers have found themselves in second place in the Pacific Division, just behind the Vancouver Canucks. However, the Oilers have crawled back from 6th in the division on December 20th. With only 15 games left for the Canucks, 18 games left for the Oilers, and nine points between them, the race is on. These two teams have taken two completely different roads, both hopefully leading to first in the Pacific Division. Who will get there first?

The Canucks are having an impressive season, holding a top-five standing for most, if not all, of it. Furthermore, the Canucks have been playing above a .600-win percentage making it the best start to a season in franchise history. Comparatively, Edmonton has had its ups and downs. Firstly, the Oilers tied a club record for the worst start to a season in franchise history. They dug themselves out of the hole they were in and flash forward to February, the Oilers set a record for the longest win streak by a Canadian team and the second-longest in NHL history at 16 games.

McDavid and the Oilers

Since the start of the season, the Canucks have been sharing first in the league. That said, they are tied for most games played this season. The safety gap they once had is not nearly as wide and because their winning percentage has dropped 10% since December 20th, they’ve left life for the Oilers. Notably, the Canucks hold a record of 5-3-2 in the last ten games. Meanwhile, the Oilers hold a 7-2-1 record in the last ten. The Canucks play good, but necessarily sustainable hockey.

Can The Oilers Take First In the Pacific?

While the Canucks were working to maintain their position, the Oilers have been climbing up the standings fast. And, being tied for the fewest games played this season offers them an opportunity. Since Kris Knoblach was named head coach on November 12th, the Oilers have the best record in the NHL. They went from a record of 13-15-1 on Dec. 20 to a 40-21-3 record by mid-March. It’s fair to suggest they have found their stride and the winning will continue. Can the same be said about the Canucks who are still playing well, but have dropped off a touch?

With few games left in the season, the race for first place in the division is at the forefront of everyone’s brains. Both teams have played exceptional hockey this season, which will lead to exciting playoffs. Ultimately, the Canucks have the Oilers on their tail. It’s just a matter of time if or when the Edmonton Oilers catch up.

