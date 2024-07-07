What’s Really Going On with the Oilers and Evander Kane?

The situation surrounding Evander Kane‘s health has left many Edmonton Oilers fans scratching their heads. Just recently, it seemed like Kane was destined for a long hiatus due to a potential surgery, only for other reports to say he’ll be back for the start of next season, and that he was already spotted golfing, moving around injury-free, and enjoying the Calgary Stampede. What’s the real story here? Is he hurt and looking at LTIR or is he fine and a healthy Kane will be ready to roll for next season?

The Calgary Stampede is a gathering ground for people from all across this great country — even Edmonton Oilers. Great to bump into @evanderkane out enjoying the festivities tonight!#LetsGoOilers #yyc #CalgaryStampede pic.twitter.com/JZPsWXszYh — Brian Jean (@BrianJeanAB) July 7, 2024

The recent Ryan McLeod trade should offer some evidence that the Oilers expect Kane to be back and that they’ve made some room to keep him, but that’s not definitive. Sure, moving McLeod cleared some cap space room, but David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and NHL Network reported this weekend that the Oilers are not done yet. He says they are still looking at the defense core and it sounds like they want to make a move there. He suggested the Oilers would like to, in a perfect world, move on from Kane’s contract. But, there’s a lot unknown regarding Kane’s health. In other words, McLeod being traded to Buffalo may or may not be directly linked to Evander Kane’s status.

There is confirmation that Kane is injured and the issues are being looked at. How serious they are is still unclear.

What Do We Actually Know About Kane’s Injury Situation?

The fact Kane missed a good chunk of the Stanley Cup Final is telling. This is a player who isn’t likely going to sit out just because he’s a little banged up. If the Oilers and player felt he was too hurt to be helpful, that’s why he was out. Acting General Manager Jeff Jackson recently addressed Kane’s condition, revealing that Kane is dealing with a hip injury and a sports hernia, both of which impacted his performance during the playoffs. Kane missed the final games of the Stanley Cup Final due to these issues. That is when the talk surfaced about the possibility of off-season surgery.

In a statement, Jackson said:

“He was dealing with an issue with his hip. We are going through the process to see what we need to do on that front, so he’s getting the best care he can get and advice from our doctors. We’re going to talk to his agent, consult with both Evander and his agent Dan Milstein, to make sure we’re getting second opinions and things like that. That’s sort of where it’s at, and nothing is planned, as of yet beyond that.”

Of course, managers and executives on teams aren’t always the most forthcoming when it comes to details and specifics regarding their injured players. That Jackson kept things somewhat vague and open-ended is consistent with what coaches and GMs often say. Essentially, the injury issues were serious enough to keep him out of the Final, but beyond that, little is known.

Adding to the confusion, the 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast reported that Kane should be fully recovered and ready for training camp in September. Kane has been seen participating in activities like golfing, which suggests a positive progression in his recovery. Golfers know that the sport requires a lot of core muscle work. That’s a potential problem if you have a sports hernia issue. However, Healthline writes, “Light exercise, such as golfing or swimming, is fine. Generally, you will be able to resume normal vigorous exercise and heavy lifting in 4 to 6 weeks.” Much of that depends on how serious the sports hernia is.

Based on reports we’ve gotten over the last 48 hours @EdmontonOilers forward @evanderkane should be fully recovered & healthy by September when training camp opens up.



Kane has been able to do some activities, he’s been golfing with his friends in Edmonton & enjoying life as he… pic.twitter.com/fwk0VvLxND — 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) July 7, 2024

What About the Trade Talk: Would Kane Even Want to Move If Asked?

There were rumors at the NHL Draft that the Oilers might have asked Kane to waive his no-move clause to facilitate a deal. That rumor was shot down by both Elliotte Friedman and Ryan Risaugh. Perhaps this is something Edmonton might eventually consider, but to date, they’ve not asked, nor, from what we can gather, have there been trade talks surrounding the forward.

The same 2 Mutts account wrote: “He’s also built a new home in Edmonton & the community has treated him very well as he’s also treated the community well in return. It’s been a great fit for both sides. He wants to be apart (should read a part) of this winning culture, he’s been adding to it since he got to Edmonton.”

With how close this team got to winning it all, and with how quickly Jackson stacked the roster in free agency, the assumption that Kane would willingly leave the team via trade seems far-fetched. If he’s happy as an Oiler and if he likes living in the community, fans probably can and should assume he won’t be asking for a move.

The Oilers Still Have Work to Do This Offseason… and that Includes Kane

Amidst offseason moves that have pushed the Oilers $2.5 million over the cap, the team is also faced with the task of re-signing restricted free agents Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. Oh, and there’s the not-so-small Leon Draisaitl contract extension the team wants to take care of. This financial juggling act has fueled speculation about a potential trade to create some cap space. One has already happened. Is there more coming?

However, a significant part of the equation remains Kane’s health status.

If the team is thinking about moving him, he needs to be healthy. No team will want to take on that contract if Kane is headed for surgery. And, if the Oilers would prefer to have him back, they need to find the best way to bring him to full health. When 100 percent, he is crucial for the Oilers. His physicality and scoring ability are assets that the Oilers cannot easily replace.

