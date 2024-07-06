Sabres or Oilers: Who Won the McLeod and Savoie Trade?

In a move that came a bit out of left field on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for top prospect Matt Savoie. This trade has sparked debate among fans and analysts, both on the Oilers and Sabres sides, raising the crucial question: who won the trade?

Related: Oilers Land Matthew Savoie in Trade with Sabres for Ryan McLeod

???? TRADE ????



The #Oilers have acquired forward Matthew Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Ryan McLeod & forward Tyler Tullio.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Z8Xr2DC8WG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 5, 2024

What Are the Sabres Getting in Ryan McLeod?

On one side, the Oilers part with Ryan McLeod, a solid contributor who tallied 30 points in 81 games last season. McLeod’s speed is one of his standout attributes, with NHL Edge metrics placing him in the elite category for top speed and total speed bursts. At just 24 years old, McLeod also recorded 16 goals last season, including four in the playoffs. His departure has shocked many Oilers fans, who recognize his value despite his flaws.

Edmonton essentially needed to make a trade to clear cap space after a busy free agency opening. McLeod was being pushed downward with every new signing and he was likely to start the season on the Oilers fourth line. While he’s got speed and skill, he’s not physical and doesn’t play with an edge. He became one of the clear choices to get a little financial breathing room.

Ryan McLeod Oilers talks with media

What are the Oilers Getting in Matthew Savoie?

Meanwhile, Matthew Savoie, the centerpiece of the deal for the Oilers, is a highly skilled right-shot forward who played a crucial role in Moose Jaw’s WHL Championship. His NHLe (NHL equivalency) is comparable to top prospects like Juraj Slafkovsky, and hockey prospecting models suggest he has a higher chance of becoming a star. For the Oilers, acquiring Savoie, who is in the first year of his entry-level contract, seems like a significant coup, even if the player is unproven. CEO and acting GM Jeff Jackson sees Savoie as a missing piece in their drafting strategy, immediately becoming Edmonton’s top-ranked prospect. Jackson talked at the draft about wanting to quickly boost their prospect pool, explaining why the team moved a first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026 to get into the first round this year and draft Sam O’Reilly.

It’s a Win/Win Trade for Both Teams

The Sabres gain a player who can contribute right away. Considering where they are and want to be next season, that’s important. McLeod’s speed and consistent performance are expected to help Buffalo improve their roster now. At the same time, the Oilers move cap space, and lose a solid player but get a prospect with a high ceiling.

According to Scott Wheeler, the Sabres faced a logjam in their prospect pool and needed to act quickly to ensure their young talent didn’t stagnate at lower levels. While some are down on Savoie, McLeod’s proven track record as a speedy, 30-point player is seen as a valuable addition to Buffalo.

So, who won the trade? The answer isn’t clear-cut. The Oilers gain a promising young talent in Savoie, who could become a future star. The Sabres acquire a strong, speedy forward in McLeod, who can contribute immediately. This trade has the potential to benefit both teams in different ways, depending on how each player develops and integrates into their new team.

What Might Tip This Deal in Edmonton’s Favor

It’s not black and white and the transactions aren’t related, but on the whole, when you look at the exchange of players between Buffalo and Edmonton this offseason, the Oilers did fairly well. Some are viewing this deal as a sum of the parts that led up to it.

Essentially, when the dust settles from the respective Oilers’ and Sabres’ shake-ups, Edmonton gets Jeff Skinner (with 33% of his salary retained), a 2nd round pick, and Matt Savoie. In exchange, the Sabres get Beck Malestyn, Ryan McLeod, and Ty Tullio.

Next: Draisaitl’s Agent to Play Big Hand in Contract Talks with Oilers