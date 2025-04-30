Walman and Klingberg Stepping Up in Ekholm’s Absence for Oilers

As the Edmonton Oilers take a 3-2 series lead in their heated first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings, several players the Oilers didn’t have for most of the season are stepping up. The importance of deadline addition, Jake Walman, and the late-season signing of John Klingberg have proven to be astute moves, particularly with top-pairing defenseman Mattias Ekholm sidelined by injury.

Both Walman and Klingberg have stepped into critical roles against LA, and both have delivered.

Jake Walman and John Klingberg Oilers

Walman, acquired from San Jose at the trade deadline, is leading all skaters in the NHL playoffs with a +8 rating through the series so far. His ability to shoot the puck, control the play, and his defensive reliability have been a critical addition on the Oilers’ back end. He is averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game. In Game 5, he logged 20:04 TOI and added another +2 rating.

Klingberg, meanwhile, is quietly proving to be one of Edmonton’s more effective postseason weapons, which is impressive after missing the final 10 games of the regular season and taking a long absence from the NHL. There was doubt the veteran defenseman would be able to find a strong level of play after what many thought would be a career-ending injury, but he, too, is logging solid minutes. He was 20:20 TOI and tallied two assists with a +1 rating. His ability to move the puck under pressure and walk the blue line with confidence makes him a difference-maker.

The Timing for Walman and Klingberg Has Been Ideal

“Not enough people are talking about Klingberg,” one fan noted — and they’re right. The former All-Star’s resurgence has come at the perfect time.

Bob Stauffer summed it up best: “You can never have enough D in the playoffs.” In the absence of Ekholm (and to a lesser extent Troy Stecher), the Oilers’ gamble on Walman and Klingberg is paying off — giving the team the defensive depth needed to contend.

If this level of play continues, both defensemen could force the Oilers to make a tough decision on their blue line, if and when Ekholm is ready to return to the lineup.

