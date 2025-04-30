Game 5 a Sign Oilers Found Something in Series vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers have firmly seized control of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, delivering a dominant 3-1 victory in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead. The win marked the second straight game where Edmonton overwhelmed L.A., looking every bit like a Stanley Cup contender. A 46-22 shot differential highlighted what was a nearly perfect road game.

Game 5 might have been one of the best all-around games the Oilers have played all season.

Zach Hyman, who has been a consistent force throughout the series, praised the team’s growth over the last two games. “This is a really tough building to win in,” Hyman said postgame. “We found something in that last game, and we carried it over into this game. I think everybody just took a step.”

Edmonton dictated the pace from the opening puck drop — something they’d not done in the other four games of the series. The Oilers effectively shut down every Kings advance while dominating possession and creating chances in waves. The push from Edmonton left Kings head coach Jim Hiller searching for answers. He shortened his bench and tried playing a forward at the point in the last eight minutes.

The Kings Are Running Out of Answers for a Surging Oilers Roster

“What’s the explanation?” Hiller said during his press conference. “They were stronger. They beat us in every area of the game. They were just better. In every way.”

The Oilers’ balance was evident throughout the lineup. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said he was rolling his lines while the Kings were pushing players with heavy minutes. He added, “Everyone was ready for the challenge coming into this building, playing against a good team… We challenged every line to bring something tonight and there’s no line that we’re hiding.”

Kris Knoblauch rolling all his lines for the Edmonton Oilers vs the Kings

The Oilers’ depth advantage is becoming clearer as the series progresses. While superstars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to draw attention and lead the charge, it’s been the secondary scorers and strong play from their defensemen that have turned the tide.

After three consecutive playoff matchups against Edmonton—and no series wins to show for it— the Kings have to be wondering if this group simply can’t get past the Oilers.

Game 6 shifts back to Edmonton, where the Kings will need their best performance of the series to avoid elimination. Meanwhile, the Oilers look locked in and hungry, this isn’t over. At the same time, if they do more of what they’ve been doing the last three games, the Kings are in trouble.

Next: Walman and Klingberg Stepping Up in Ekholm’s Absence for Oilers