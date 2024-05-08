Trocheck the Hero in a Nasty Rangers and Hurricanes Game 2

Vincent Trocheck’s heroics during Game 2 in double overtime clinched a pivotal win for the New York Rangers against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. With home-ice advantage on the line, Trocheck’s clutch performance secured a 4-3 win, propelling the Rangers to a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Vincent Trocheck.

Double overtime.

End game. pic.twitter.com/2mfPy3vaFq — x – New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 8, 2024

Trocheck’s game-winning goal came at 7:24 of the second overtime period was a moment that left even the legendary Henrik Lundqvist in awe. “That moment right there, it doesn’t get much better than that,” remarked Lundqvist, noting the significance of Trocheck’s contribution.

When asked for comment, Trocheck admitted, “I couldn’t tell you what happened. It went in.” His opportunistic strike, swatting home a bouncing puck past Frederik Andersen’s pads, was his first career playoff overtime goal. With that goal, he also tied a franchise record for the longest goal streak (5) in playoff history, matching Cecil Dillon’s feat from 1933. He also tied the Rangers record with his fourth consecutive playoff game with a power play goal.

The Rangers and Hurricanes Series Is Getting Wild

The game itself was evenly contested and feisty. There was a nasty attempted hit by Jacob Trouba and a goalie flyby by Andrei Svechnkov which led to other issues throughout the game, including Adam Fox swinging for the fences on a slash that he missed. Had he connected, he likely would have been suspended.

Chances are, that kind of nastiness is only getting started. This game featured standout performances from players like Jake Guentzel and Alexis Lafrenière. However, it was Trocheck’s moment of brilliance that proved decisive, delivering a gut-wrenching blow to his former team.

As the series shifts venues, the Hurricanes find themselves facing an early uphill battle.

