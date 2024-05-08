Vincent Trocheck’s heroics during Game 2 in double overtime clinched a pivotal win for the New York Rangers against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. With home-ice advantage on the line, Trocheck’s clutch performance secured a 4-3 win, propelling the Rangers to a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Trocheck’s game-winning goal came at 7:24 of the second overtime period was a moment that left even the legendary Henrik Lundqvist in awe. “That moment right there, it doesn’t get much better than that,” remarked Lundqvist, noting the significance of Trocheck’s contribution.
When asked for comment, Trocheck admitted, “I couldn’t tell you what happened. It went in.” His opportunistic strike, swatting home a bouncing puck past Frederik Andersen’s pads, was his first career playoff overtime goal. With that goal, he also tied a franchise record for the longest goal streak (5) in playoff history, matching Cecil Dillon’s feat from 1933. He also tied the Rangers record with his fourth consecutive playoff game with a power play goal.
The Rangers and Hurricanes Series Is Getting Wild
The game itself was evenly contested and feisty. There was a nasty attempted hit by Jacob Trouba and a goalie flyby by Andrei Svechnkov which led to other issues throughout the game, including Adam Fox swinging for the fences on a slash that he missed. Had he connected, he likely would have been suspended.
Chances are, that kind of nastiness is only getting started. This game featured standout performances from players like Jake Guentzel and Alexis Lafrenière. However, it was Trocheck’s moment of brilliance that proved decisive, delivering a gut-wrenching blow to his former team.
As the series shifts venues, the Hurricanes find themselves facing an early uphill battle.
Next: Sharks Win the NHL Lottery and Chance To Draft Macklin Celebrini
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 hour ago
Trocheck the Hero in a Nasty Rangers and Hurricanes Game 2
Vincent Trocheck's heroics during Game 2 in double overtime clinched a pivotal win for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Why Connor McDavid’s Hart Trophy Nomination Is Different This Season
Connor McDavid was named a finalist for the 2023-24 NHL Hart Trophy, but this...
-
Dallas Stars/ 23 hours ago
Wyatt Johnston: A Literal Star In The Making
Wyatt Johnston stood out in round one of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Four Oilers Players Among Top Postseason Goal Scorers
The top four spaces for most postseason goals since 2021-2022 season are held by...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Top List of 2024 NHL Playoffs First-Round Letdowns
There were plenty of letdowns in the first round of the 2024 NHL playoffs....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Why Oddsmakers Favor the Oilers as They Take On Canucks
Oddsmakers favor the Edmonton Oilers despite Canucks' higher regular-season standings, spotlight on Canucks' goal...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
2024 NHL Jack Adams Finalists And Why Each Should Win
2024 NHL Jack Adams Finalists have been named and all three coaches are deserving...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Auston Matthews’ Status for Game 7… Is He In, Or Not?
Heading into Game 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping quiet the potential participation...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
The Two-Way Play of Leon Draisaitl: a Defensive Game-Changer
The two-way play of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has lead to him being...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Canucks Beat Predators, Will Face Oilers in Round 2 of NHL Playoffs
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators in Game 6 and will move on...