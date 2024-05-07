Sharks Win the NHL Lottery and Chance To Draft Macklin Celebrini

As anticipation mounted for the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, all eyes were on the potential game-changer, Macklin Celebrini. The lottery determined which team would get the coveted opportunity to draft the highly sought-after prospect, whose skill set has the potential to alter the trajectory of any franchise lucky enough to secure him.

The San Jose Sharks won the 2024 Draft Lottery and the right to select Macklin Celebrini at No. 1 overall. It was the first time since 2010 that the draft order went unchanged. It seems like a natural fit as he’ll be playing just down the road in the Bay Area from where his father, Rick, works for the Golden State Warriors.

The Sharks had never picked first overall and they had the best odds at 25.5 percent. Celebrini was a Bay Area native. His ties to the region, coupled with the Sharks’ strategic rebuild made them a good fit for the top pick. It’s been a long couple of years for the Sharks and Celebrini will be the first real brick in the new build.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks, with a 13.5 percent chance were hoping to win the lottery and have a chance to put Celebrini with Connor Bedard. The idea of those two down the middle would have elevated the Blackhawks as the team to watch and the league’s most formidable team in the future. They got the second pick. They’ll still get a fantastic player in June.

Landing in the third spot was the Anaheim Ducks, who had never had the opportunity to pick first overall. A successful lottery bid would allow them to add Celebrini to an already impressive young roster. With Celebrini’s potential, the Ducks could have cemented their future and further strengthen their position as contenders in the league. It may have also led to a pretty big trade as they are deep at center.

Other teams, such as the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Utah, and more, also had their sights set on securing the top pick and the chance to draft Celebrini. Their odds were long and it wasn’t likely, although stranger things had happened in the past with the draft lottery.

As the NHL Draft draws near, the excitement and anticipation continue to build, with fans eagerly awaiting the moment when Celebrini’s name is called at the June 28 draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

