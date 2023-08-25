Trade Talk Remains Despite Rangers’ New Deal with Lafreniere

The New York Rangers have officially secured restricted free agent forward Alexis Lafreniere with a two-year contract, confirming a re-signing that has ignited both hope and ongoing speculation within the NHL community. His new deal falls in at $4.65 million, translating to an average annual value (AAV) of $2.325 million. Despite this commitment, the player’s future with the team remains under the lens of potential trade discussions.
While Lafreniere figured he and the Rangers’ would ultimately get a deal done, acknowledging past seasons may not have met the expectations of being the club’s first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the team seems to be hedging its bets as the contract term unfolds. The Rangers are investing in Lafreniere’s development and hopeful he takes a production jump, but they’re also keeping the door open for strategic moves, according to insights from an NHL insider.
During the latest episode of 32 Thoughts The Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman delves into Lafreniere’s situation, revealing that the young talent faces a pivotal season to prove his mettle in New York. He explained:
“Everybody is kind of in a position where they’re saying, look, we’re going to try this under a new coach, see where it goes… if it’s not good next summer then I think you can move him at a number that I think teams can handle because I just think if it’s another year likes this they’re probably going to have to move on…To me it’s a 2-yr deal, but it’s a 1-yr deal in New York and then we will see”.
In other words, Lafreniere is going to get the opportunity to prove himself, but the Rangers aren’t shy about pulling the trigger on a trade if they feel one is warranted.
Lafreniere’s Situation Will Be Closely Monitored by Other Teams
This insight underscores the dynamic nature of Lafreniere’s tenure with the Rangers, with both parties anticipating a transformative season. If one doesn’t come, the team could be poised to part ways with the player at a manageable price point and there will be other clubs keenly interested in how this all unfolds.
The Montreal Canadiens have been linked to Lafreniere in the past and with a new deal in hand, one the Canadiens might find attractive, you can bet GM Kent Hughes will monitor the forward’s progress.
As Lafreniere takes to the ice under the guidance of a new coach, he’s got a lot to prove. This new deal only increases the pressure because he now has a tradeable contract with a team that isn’t afraid to make deals and might look down the line this season at finding room for a name like Patrick Kane.
Next: GM Says Maple Leafs, Matthews Found “Sweet Spot” in New Deal
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
Jump in Offense for Bruins’ DeBrusk Could Lead To Hagel-Like Contract
As the Bruins turn to DeBrusk to elevate his game and provide leadership amid...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Kuznetsov and Mantha: Capitals’ Key Players Staying Put, for Now
Trade talks simmer as Washington Capitals' Kuznetsov and Mantha seem destined to remain in...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Alexis Lafreniere Inks Two-Year Extension with New York Rangers
New York Rangers re-sign Alexis Lafreniere to a two-year contract extension, securing the promising...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Auston Matthews Commits to Maple Leafs via $53 Million Extension
Auston Matthews signs $53 million, 4-year extension with Toronto Maple Leafs, solidifying commitment to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Still Pushing to Secure Long-Term Deal with Elias Lindholm
Calgary Flames persist in securing Elias Lindholm's future with a potential $9 million long-term...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
William Nylander Addresses Contract Situation Amidst Speculation
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman engaged, alongside co-host Jeff Marek, in an interview with Toronto...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Evan Bouchard Bridge Deal: Oilers Set to Sign D-Man For Under $4M
Edmonton Oilers near a bridge deal with defenseman Evan Bouchard, expected around $3.8 million...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Toffoli Takes Shot at Darryl Sutter’s “Mind Games” with Flames
Tyler Toffoli spoke of Darryl Sutter's mind games as coach the Calgary Flames and...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 3 days ago
NHL Analyst Proposes Maple Leafs Trade William Nylander to Ducks
One NHL analyst made the argument that the Anaheim Ducks are an ideal fit...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Lightning Sign Brandon Hagel to 8-Year Deal Worth $6.5M AAV
Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel signs 8-year, $6.5M AAV extension; fan reactions vary over...