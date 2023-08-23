Alexis Lafreniere Inks Two-Year Extension with New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have secured the future of their promising forward, Alexis Lafreniere, by signing him to a two-year contract extension worth $2.325 million per season. After negotiations that extended into late August, the 21-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) has finalized a new deal, as confirmed by both Larry Brooks of the New York Post and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hearing NYR and Alexis Lafreniere closing in on a two-year extension in the $2.3M area. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2023

Lafreniere’s journey with the Rangers has seen him complete his third full NHL season, during which he accumulated 39 points from 16 goals and 23 assists across 81 games. While he occupied a spot in the bottom-six forward group for most of his time, this new bridge contract provides him with the opportunity to elevate his performance and potentially make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-1 left winger’s stats over the past three seasons showcase his slower-than-expected growth, with 47 goals, 44 assists, and 91 points tallied over 216 career NHL games. His exposure to 27 playoff games has also contributed to his development, resulting in nine points to his name. While it’s not what the Rangers were likely hoping for out of a first-overall selection, there is still plenty of room to grow and the deal has potential to turn out to be a bargain if Lafreniere can put it all together.

With a coaching shift towards prioritizing young talent and affording them more prominent roles, Lafreniere stands to benefit from increased opportunities in the top-six forward group. The Rangers, boasting a formidable lineup, hold aspirations of contending for the Stanley Cup this season, with Lafreniere’s versatile play style slotting seamlessly into the roster.

Lafreniere Can Turn This Bridge Deal Into Something More

The newly inked extension spans through the 2024-25 season, leaving Lafreniere as a restricted free agent once again once the contract concludes. Financially, the Rangers now have approximately $728,000 in available cap space, according to data from PuckPedia.

As Lafreniere’s journey with the Rangers enters a new phase, the hockey world eagerly anticipates his continued development within the team’s structure. The contract extension not only secures his immediate future but also positions him for further growth and impact in a dynamic and competitive NHL landscape.

