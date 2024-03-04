Seattle Kraken forward, Alexander Wennberg, was notably absent from today’s practice and won’t be suiting up for tonight’s game, with the team citing “trade-related issues” as the reason. Wennberg, currently in the final year of his $4.5 million x three-year contract, has been a consistent performer for the Kraken, tallying 25 points in 60 games this season.
The 27-year-old center holds a 10-team no-trade clause, indicating a level of control over potential moves. Wennberg, known for his solid two-way play on the third line, is drawing attention in the trade market, especially with his contract status and the Kraken’s potential deadline plans. He would be a nice depth addition for a contending team.
Chris Johnston of TSN notes that the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers are two of the interested teams. Pierre LeBrun writes:
Seattle had been in conversation with Wennberg’s camp led by Pat Brisson about potentially signing an extension but decision has been made to move him now.
The Kraken Likely to Be Sellers and Wennberg May Not Be Only Player Moving
If the Kraken find themselves out of playoff contention, they may seek to capitalize on Wennberg’s value before the trade deadline. The rental market for centers being relatively thin could work in Seattle’s favor. This might be the team selling high and securing a substantial return from a contender in need of help down the middle.
Comparisons to the situation with Jordan Eberle arise. Seattle wants to extend Eberle. It will be intriguing to see how this week plays out. It is said Eberle would prefer to stay with the Kraken versus being traded.
Speculations are already circulating about possible suitors. Beyond the teams Johnston mentioned, Boston and Carolina have been named as potential destinations.
Next: Maple Leafs Search Ongoing, Pushback on Blue Line Trade Target
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Why Insider Says Foegele Oilers’ Most Likely Cap Dump Forward
As the NHL Trade Deadline nears, one insider notes Warren Foegele is the Edmonton...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 hours ago
Lindy Ruff Fired By New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have fired head coach Lindy Ruff. Travis Green will take...
-
News/ 4 hours ago
Predators Re-Sign Tommy Novak to Three-Year Extension
The Nashville Predators announced the re-signing of forward Tommy Novak to a three-year extension....
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Maple Leafs Search Ongoing, Pushback on Blue Line Trade Target
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to search for trade deadline help on their blue...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers No Longer Frontrunners for Huge Trade Deadline Rental
The Edmonton Oilers are no longer frontrunners for Jake Guentzel in a trade at...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 8 hours ago
Mild Frenzy Over Contract Status of Patrick Kane with Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings found a fit with Patrick Kane this season, so why...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Is a Pavel Buchnevich Trade to the Oilers a Real Possibility?
The Edmonton Oilers would love to add a player like Pavel Buchnevich at the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers to Consider Moving Down Top Prospect For Cap Space
The Edmonton Oilers need to clear money to make a big trade deadline move....
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Sign Jonathan Quick to One-Year Extension
The New York Rangers have officially signed an extension with veteran netminder Jonathan Quick...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Lightning Hanifin’s No. 1 Choice Heading Into the Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin are trying to facilitate a trade, moving him...