Seattle Kraken forward, Alexander Wennberg, was notably absent from today’s practice and won’t be suiting up for tonight’s game, with the team citing “trade-related issues” as the reason. Wennberg, currently in the final year of his $4.5 million x three-year contract, has been a consistent performer for the Kraken, tallying 25 points in 60 games this season.

The 27-year-old center holds a 10-team no-trade clause, indicating a level of control over potential moves. Wennberg, known for his solid two-way play on the third line, is drawing attention in the trade market, especially with his contract status and the Kraken’s potential deadline plans. He would be a nice depth addition for a contending team.

Chris Johnston of TSN notes that the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers are two of the interested teams. Pierre LeBrun writes:

Seattle had been in conversation with Wennberg’s camp led by Pat Brisson about potentially signing an extension but decision has been made to move him now.

The Kraken Likely to Be Sellers and Wennberg May Not Be Only Player Moving

If the Kraken find themselves out of playoff contention, they may seek to capitalize on Wennberg’s value before the trade deadline. The rental market for centers being relatively thin could work in Seattle’s favor. This might be the team selling high and securing a substantial return from a contender in need of help down the middle.

Comparisons to the situation with Jordan Eberle arise. Seattle wants to extend Eberle. It will be intriguing to see how this week plays out. It is said Eberle would prefer to stay with the Kraken versus being traded.

Speculations are already circulating about possible suitors. Beyond the teams Johnston mentioned, Boston and Carolina have been named as potential destinations.

