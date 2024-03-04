Jake Guentzel Trade Talk: Linked to Two Pacific Division Teams

The trade deadline is only four days away, and teams are ramping up efforts to make acquisitions to bolster their roster for a deep playoff run. One player whose name has come up several times is Pittsburgh Penguins’ forward Jake Guentzel. With the Penguins’ struggles as of late, it’s no surprise his name continues to fly in trade rumors this season. Recently, two new Pacific Division teams have been linked to the superstar forward.

The sense is the Penguins after that road trip have a very clear sense of what needs to be done before Friday's deadline. And charting a course accordingly. Exploring all options with view to bolster the club for the future. Hearing there's 6-plus legit suitors for Guentzel, VGK… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights are considered two of the strongest teams in the Western Conference this season. At the time of this article, they sit first and third respectively in the Pacific Division. While the Canucks already made a splash acquiring Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, Guentzel could be another welcomed addition.

Jake Guentzel is Still the Trade Deadline’s Most Attractive Forward

While he is currently battling an injury, Guentzel has proven to be an elite offensive producer for the Penguins throughout his career. This season, he has scored 22 goals and added 30 assists for 52 points through 50 games, second on the team in scoring. While the Penguins continue to struggle, he has been a breath of fresh air and continues to dominate at both ends of the ice.

Jake Guentzel Canucks Golden Knights rumors

Throughout his career, Guentzel has scored 219 goals and added 247 assists for 466 points through 503 games which comes out to a 0.93 points-per-game average. His peak season came during his 2021-22 campaign where he had 84 points through 76 games. With the cap space the Golden Knights now have from long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they could make a legitimate offer. The Canucks already invested in Lindholm, but adding Guentzel would make them a powerhouse.

His strong two-way game is the reason teams are interested in acquiring Guentzel. He may only be a rental, but he could move the needle for a contending team. The trade package going the other way may be huge, but it would be worth it.

