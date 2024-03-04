Jake Guentzel Trade Talk: Linked to Two Pacific Division Teams

The trade deadline is only four days away, and teams are ramping up efforts to make acquisitions to bolster their roster for a deep playoff run. One player whose name has come up several times is Pittsburgh Penguins’ forward Jake Guentzel. With the Penguins’ struggles as of late, it’s no surprise his name continues to fly in trade rumors this season. Recently, two new Pacific Division teams have been linked to the superstar forward.
The Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights are considered two of the strongest teams in the Western Conference this season. At the time of this article, they sit first and third respectively in the Pacific Division. While the Canucks already made a splash acquiring Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, Guentzel could be another welcomed addition.
Jake Guentzel is Still the Trade Deadline’s Most Attractive Forward
While he is currently battling an injury, Guentzel has proven to be an elite offensive producer for the Penguins throughout his career. This season, he has scored 22 goals and added 30 assists for 52 points through 50 games, second on the team in scoring. While the Penguins continue to struggle, he has been a breath of fresh air and continues to dominate at both ends of the ice.
Throughout his career, Guentzel has scored 219 goals and added 247 assists for 466 points through 503 games which comes out to a 0.93 points-per-game average. His peak season came during his 2021-22 campaign where he had 84 points through 76 games. With the cap space the Golden Knights now have from long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they could make a legitimate offer. The Canucks already invested in Lindholm, but adding Guentzel would make them a powerhouse.
His strong two-way game is the reason teams are interested in acquiring Guentzel. He may only be a rental, but he could move the needle for a contending team. The trade package going the other way may be huge, but it would be worth it.
Next: Reilly Smith or Jake Guentzel?: The Priority in Trade Deadline Talks
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Why Insider Says Foegele Oilers’ Most Likely Cap Dump Forward
As the NHL Trade Deadline nears, one insider notes Warren Foegele is the Edmonton...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 hours ago
Lindy Ruff Fired By New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have fired head coach Lindy Ruff. Travis Green will take...
-
News/ 4 hours ago
Predators Re-Sign Tommy Novak to Three-Year Extension
The Nashville Predators announced the re-signing of forward Tommy Novak to a three-year extension....
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Maple Leafs Search Ongoing, Pushback on Blue Line Trade Target
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to search for trade deadline help on their blue...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers No Longer Frontrunners for Huge Trade Deadline Rental
The Edmonton Oilers are no longer frontrunners for Jake Guentzel in a trade at...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 8 hours ago
Mild Frenzy Over Contract Status of Patrick Kane with Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings found a fit with Patrick Kane this season, so why...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Is a Pavel Buchnevich Trade to the Oilers a Real Possibility?
The Edmonton Oilers would love to add a player like Pavel Buchnevich at the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers to Consider Moving Down Top Prospect For Cap Space
The Edmonton Oilers need to clear money to make a big trade deadline move....
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Sign Jonathan Quick to One-Year Extension
The New York Rangers have officially signed an extension with veteran netminder Jonathan Quick...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Lightning Hanifin’s No. 1 Choice Heading Into the Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin are trying to facilitate a trade, moving him...