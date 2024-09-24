The Toronto Maple Leafs may need to make a strategic trade to create cap space if they hope to sign Max Pacioretty off his PTO. One possible move comes from the Puck Pedia GM feature and could involve trading forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2025 6th-round pick.
While this isn’t a must move — since the Leafs can potentially demote a player like Conor Timmins — Jarnkrok’s $2.1 million cap hit would free up significant space, making room for the Leafs to sign Pacioretty to a one-year, $800,000 deal.
Currently, the Leafs are $1.07 million over the salary cap, and with Pacioretty’s strong performance during training camp and the first preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, there is growing pressure to get him signed. If other teams take notice of Pacioretty’s production and are impressed with his play, if Toronto doesn’t act quickly, 31 other clubs could swoop in and sign the veteran forward.
Trading Jarnkrok to Columbus could be the perfect solution for both teams. The Blue Jackets, with $24 million in available cap space, are still below the salary cap floor and could benefit from adding an experienced forward like Jarnkrok, especially after the tragic loss of Johnny Gaudreau.
Meanwhile, Toronto would clear the necessary space to sign Pacioretty, who has a real chance to slot into the team’s top six and provide much-needed offensive depth.
Could the Leafs Do Better Than a 6th-round Pick for Kampf?
While some Leafs fans believe Jarnkrok could fetch more than a 6th-round pick, moving his contract is more about clearing cap space than maximizing return value. With other roster decisions looming, this trade could give the Leafs the flexibility they need to solidify their lineup for the upcoming season and ensure Pacioretty remains in Toronto.
Perhaps the Leafs already have a plan, since most insiders believe that Pacioretty has already agreed to sign. However, the more he plays well, the more his stock rises. It could be possible that his potential AAV goes up and that could mean needing to clear more room if the demand for his services becomes a storyline.
Next: The Good, Bad, & Ugly In Maple Leafs 6-5 OT Loss to the Senators
Peter
September 23, 2024 at 7:53 pm
Dewar will be going to IR. Timmins will be demoted to AHL. That is over $2M freed up to start. Pacioretty is not signing for $800k, $1.5M is more like it. Holmberg is also likely to be demoted unless he has an amazing camp. Minten plays in the AHL. Cowan returned to OHL. Lorentz only gets signed if he outplays Kampf considerably, then Kampf is getting moved. If they do make a trade, and its not Kampf, its more likely Liljegren is out. He wont fit in the new systems and that is $3M off, easy to move as he is a young RD. Anaheim would be a great fit.