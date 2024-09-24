There was a little bit of panic in Toronto on Tuesday as Auston Matthews left the team skate early and didn’t return. It wasn’t clear at the time why he left as Mark Masters reported there was “no obvious issue”, but that didn’t stop Leafs Nation from assuming the worst.
It turns out that the Leafs were being cautious with what head coach Craig Berube called an “upper-body thing”. He added that it was “nothing serious, he should be fine.”
As one X.com user wrote, “Sadly feels like we’ve heard that with him before, and it hasn’t always been true.”
Obviously, it’s concerning that Matthews might have any issue, but that it’s nothing serious is the biggest takeaway from the news today. The Maple Leafs cannot afford to have Matthews miss time or deal with lingering issues this season. Matthew is coming off a 69-goal season and was named the new captain of the team this summer. The Leafs have elite offensive talent, but he’s the biggest star by far and will be expected to lead them in more ways than one in 2024-25.
Does This Matthews “Ailment” Require Watching?
The fact that he felt it best to leave practice isn’t ideal, but it’s too early to think that this is a situation that requires watching. It could be anything from pain to a stomach bug. The hope is that Berube only even addressed it because everything in Toronto is covered with a magnifying glass and when Matthews leaves the ice, even if it’s to use the washroom, it’s big news.
Calle Jarnkrok is also day-to-day with a lower-body injury, per the team.
Next: Oilers Might Have Hinted At Injury Reality for Evander Kane
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 mins ago
Draisaitl’s Second Line: Oilers Make an Early Mistake in Preseason
The Edmonton Oilers could have tested Leon Draisaitl's projected second line, but chose not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Might Have Hinted At Injury Reality for Evander Kane
The Edmonton Oilers released a statement on Evander Kane's injury, but closely reading what...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 hours ago
Rangers Risk Being Exposed If They Don’t Sign Shesterkin Deal
The New York Rangers might have no choice but to sign goaltender Igor Shesterkin...
-
New York Rangers/ 21 hours ago
Shesterkin Contract Negotiations With Rangers Hit Major Snag
Goaltender Igor Shesterkin just put serious pressure on the New York Rangers regarding his...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 21 hours ago
Wild’s Matt Boldy Uncertain for Season Opener After Training Camp Injury
The Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy is uncertain for the regular season opener after a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Amazon Prime’s “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” Trailer Shows Fired-Up McDavid Clip
Amazon Prime's "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" Trailer includes a clip of a fired-up Connor...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Give Matthew Knies Big Opportunity in Contract Year
The Toronto Maple Leafs will give Matthew Knies a big opportunity playing in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers New Hires Show Analytics and Salary Cap Moves a Priority
The Edmonton Oilers have made notable hires, reflecting their commitment to prioritizing analytics and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Lane Hutson Training Camp Saucer Pass: Real Deal or Just Hype?
Lane Hutson is catching attention with a wild saucer pass at Montreal Canadiens training...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Give “Blunt” Challenge To Brock Boeser Ahead of Season
GM Patrik Allvin has sent a "blunt message" to Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser...