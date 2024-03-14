Corey Perry Settles Contract Termination Dispute With Blackhawks

Multiple insiders are reporting on Thursday that Edmonton Oilers’ forward Corey Perry has settled his dispute with the Chicago Blackhawks over his contract termination earlier this season. Perry was released by the Blackhawks after an alleged alcohol-induced incident. It’s not clear what actually happened and Perry neither the organization nor the player have spoken about it publicly. But, the Blackhawks seem to have acknowledged some sort of responsibility in an attempt to avoid a formal grievance being filed.
Frank Seravalli reports, “Sounds like there is a small salary cap charge coming for Blackhawks as a result of the settlement between Chicago, Corey Perry, the NHL and NHLPA after what Perry’s camp alleged was an improper contract termination. Rather than a grievance, a financial resolution was reached.” Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic confirmed, “The NHL and NHLPA have resolved the Corey Perry contract termination by Chicago from earlier this season. Ultimately, no grievance was filed on the matter.”
Essentially, it’s likely Perry and the NHLPA examined a formal grievance, and instead of all parties going through that process, the Blackhawks agreed to a settlement. They will face a bit of a salary cap penalty. Others are wondering if Perry is admitting that he stepped out of bounds with his actions. Going this route would avoid the whole lengthy process of a grievance. Perhaps getting anything was better than getting nothing and having to talk about what happened.
Of course, all of that is merely speculation. Elliotte Friedman notes, “While exact details of the settlement are unknown, the key in this case is it cannot be used as precedent in any future termination conversations.” He added, “The players’ association wanted to make sure guaranteed contracts will be protected as much as is possible.”
Everyone Can Move On Now, Including Perry, The Blackhawks and the Oilers
With this issue now resolved, everyone can move forward. The Blackhawks have dealt with a player they chose not to keep around. Perry is getting something and the NHLPA can say they did their job by representing players, even if a formal grievance wasn’t part of the process.
So too, the Edmonton Oilers can focus on Perry being part of their active roster without the fear of this whole thing being a distraction as the Oilers battle in the postseason. Neither Perry nor the Oilers likely wanted that.
Next: Oilers’ Unique Trade Deadline Insight Explains Lack of Moves
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 hours ago
Corey Perry Settles Contract Termination Dispute With Blackhawks
Edmonton Oilers' forward Corey Perry has settled his dispute with the Chicago Blackhawks over...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Looking to Extend Contracts for Two Deadline Acquisitions
As per a report from an NHL insider, the Edmonton Oilers are already looking...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 11 hours ago
3 Reasons to Keep Hope During Buffalo Sabres’ Rebuild
Buffalo remains out of post-season contention, but the young core and solid prospects give...
-
Hockey/ 23 hours ago
Rempe Controversy: Is a Four-Game Suspension Enough?
Matt Rempe has been suspended four games for latest hit on Siegenthaler. Will he...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 23 hours ago
Jake Allen Admits He Pivoted on Position to Join Devils at Deadline
Jake Allen was asked more than once to join the New Jersey Devils but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Vincent Desharnais and His Remarkable Development with the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Vincent Desharnais and his development throughout his time as an Oiler...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Opted to Keep Roster Intact vs. Bigger Trade Deadline Deals
The Edmonton Oilers could have made bigger trade deadline deals, but instead opted to...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Nick Robertson Frustrated With Maple Leafs Waiver Moves
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has grown increasingly frustrated by how often he's...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ottawa Senators Could Reunite With Former Norris Trophy Winner
In this article, we look at a potential reunion between the Ottawa Senators and...
-
NHL Features/ 3 days ago
Analyzing the NHL’s Decision on the John Tortorella Suspension
Reviewing the NHL's decision on the John Tortorella suspension for two games. Did they...