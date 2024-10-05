Timothy Liljegren Demotion Has Maple Leafs Revisiting Trade Talks

Timothy Liljegren’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is once again in question, as his place on the team’s blue line appears increasingly uncertain. Considering his age and future potential as a blueliner with upside, news that the Leafs might be considering a trade to send Liljegren elsewhere ahead of the 2024-25 season might be a tad surprising.

According to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the Leafs were open to trading Liljegren during the summer before ultimately signing him to a two-year deal worth $3 million per season. However, less than a month before the regular season begins, Liljegren has already slipped down the depth chart and might not even crack the opening night lineup.

Maple Leafs Timothy Liljegren contract talks

Siegel points out that at practice on Friday, Conor Timmins occupied the right-side role on a potential third pair with Simon Benoit, leaving Liljegren as an extra alongside Marshall Rafai and Jani Hakanpää. Even with Jake McCabe sidelined due to injury, Philippe Myers stepped in instead of Liljegren, adding to speculation about his future with the organization.

Liljegren Has Struggled With the Maple Leafs Recently

Liljegren’s struggles haven’t gone unnoticed. Head coach Craig Berube emphasized the need for the 24-year-old to be “a little bit heavier in his battles” and to “move pucks quicker and simplify the game.” If he can’t find a way to do so, under Berube’s system, Liljegren could be fighting an uphill battle.

With Toronto already having a blue line featuring older players and potential injury concerns, trading their youngest defenseman may seem counterintuitive. Stil, if he’s not going to come around to what the Leafs are looking for, moving his $3 million cap hit amidst salary cap issues might be the best course of action.

If Liljegren remains the seventh or eighth defenseman, he could become a liability at that price tag. The question now is whether he holds any trade value, especially for a team looking to add a young, cost-controlled defenseman with NHL experience.

Moving Liljegren would be a surprising decision given his age and potential, but with the Leafs aiming for a deep playoff run, management might be willing to make a tough call.

