Timothy Liljegren Demotion Has Maple Leafs Revisiting Trade Talks

Timothy Liljegren’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is once again in question, as his place on the team’s blue line appears increasingly uncertain. Considering his age and future potential as a blueliner with upside, news that the Leafs might be considering a trade to send Liljegren elsewhere ahead of the 2024-25 season might be a tad surprising.
According to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the Leafs were open to trading Liljegren during the summer before ultimately signing him to a two-year deal worth $3 million per season. However, less than a month before the regular season begins, Liljegren has already slipped down the depth chart and might not even crack the opening night lineup.
Siegel points out that at practice on Friday, Conor Timmins occupied the right-side role on a potential third pair with Simon Benoit, leaving Liljegren as an extra alongside Marshall Rafai and Jani Hakanpää. Even with Jake McCabe sidelined due to injury, Philippe Myers stepped in instead of Liljegren, adding to speculation about his future with the organization.
Liljegren Has Struggled With the Maple Leafs Recently
Liljegren’s struggles haven’t gone unnoticed. Head coach Craig Berube emphasized the need for the 24-year-old to be “a little bit heavier in his battles” and to “move pucks quicker and simplify the game.” If he can’t find a way to do so, under Berube’s system, Liljegren could be fighting an uphill battle.
With Toronto already having a blue line featuring older players and potential injury concerns, trading their youngest defenseman may seem counterintuitive. Stil, if he’s not going to come around to what the Leafs are looking for, moving his $3 million cap hit amidst salary cap issues might be the best course of action.
If Liljegren remains the seventh or eighth defenseman, he could become a liability at that price tag. The question now is whether he holds any trade value, especially for a team looking to add a young, cost-controlled defenseman with NHL experience.
Moving Liljegren would be a surprising decision given his age and potential, but with the Leafs aiming for a deep playoff run, management might be willing to make a tough call.
Next: Dewar & Hakanpää: Anytime Soon on the Maple Leafs Roster?
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Canucks to Make Big Decision on Future of Arshdeep Bains
The Vancouver Canucks are set to make a big decision when it comes to...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 9 hours ago
McDavid, Crosby Among Several Players Chasing NHL Milestones
As of 2024–25 season begins, several NHL players are on the verge of greatness....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Acquiring Ty Emberson Was More Than a Reactionary Trade
The Edmonton Oilers did more than fill a hole by acquiring Ty Emberson in...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Timothy Liljegren Demotion Has Maple Leafs Revisiting Trade Talks
Timothy Liljegren appears to be struggling under the demands of head coach Craig Berube...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 11 hours ago
Kevin Labanc Turns PTO with Devils into Deal with Blue Jackets
Kevin Labanc started with the New Jersey Devils on a PTO and wound up...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Why Oilers Can’t Throw Preseason Mistakes Away as “Meaningless”
NHL preseason doesn't matter because the wins and losses don't count. But, for the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Minor Injuries: Robertson, McCabe, and Jarnkrok Out
The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with some minor injuries to key players. How...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can Evan Bouchard Capture the Norris Trophy This Season?
Coming off a career year and historical postseason, Oilers defenseman, Evan Bouchard hunts down...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott
Reports are surfacing that the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”
The Vegas Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner's salary but are being bailed out...
gcmgome
October 5, 2024 at 1:58 pm
Trading Liljegren would be a tough decision but it immediately solves the cap crunch and could return an asset for the trade deadline.
Jon Harding
October 5, 2024 at 2:42 pm
Sure. And at $3 million per season, Toronto will have to throw in a second round pick for another team to take him. Naive piece. You assume, and sound like Oiler fan in doing so, that teams are just lined up to help the Leafs with their mistakes.