Dewar & Hakanpää: Anytime Soon on the Maple Leafs Roster?

Heading into the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a rare chance to create breathing room under the salary cap. With Jake Muzzin and John Klingberg moving off the LTIR management, the team seemed poised to take advantage of cap-space flexibility. However, that scenario now looks unlikely. Instead, the Maple Leafs are set to max out their cap again and lean on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to navigate the salary cap crunch.

Two players many fans have their eyes on—defenseman Jani Hakanpää and forward Connor Dewar—practiced with the team this week. But despite their appearances at practice, it’s time to pump the brakes on the expectation that either will be ready for the start of the season.

Hakanpää and Dewar Injuries Are Forcing the Maple Leafs’ Hand

While the Maple Leafs hoped for some clarity on the injury front, neither Hakanpää (knee) nor Dewar (shoulder) has seen action in the pre-season. With the deadline for cap compliance fast approaching, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Toronto will likely shelve both players on LTIR to start the season rather than rush them into the lineup.

Connor Dewar is now with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hakanpää’s status, in particular, remains a mystery. Head coach Craig Berube was noncommittal when asked about the defenseman’s timeline for return. “That’s a tough one,” Berube said. “I can’t really answer that question right now. We have to wait and see. We have a little time yet and see where he gets to and where he’s at. He’s got to be comfortable with getting in there and playing a game.”

This uncertainty suggests that Hakanpää’s return may be further off than initially hoped.

Again, the Maple Leafs Are Managing the Cap Through LTIR

As frustrating as the delay in their return may be, shelving Dewar and Hakanpää on LTIR gives the Maple Leafs some flexibility in managing their roster. Toronto can buy time and avoid making rushed decisions regarding other players. This allows the team to retain cap flexibility until Dewar and Hakanpää are fully healthy.

Given the unpredictable nature of injuries in hockey, it’s also possible that by the time Dewar or Hakanpää is ready to return, another roster player could land on the injury list. Sadly, a team has to think this way, but players are now expected to be injured. This planning allows for a relatively smooth transition in terms of cap space.

This dance (as Luke Fox called it in a recent Sportsnet article) with LTIR has become a familiar routine for the Maple Leafs, and it appears this season will be no different.

The Maple Leafs Bottom Line: Balancing Patience & the Salary Cap

While it’s tempting for fans to want to see Dewar and Hakanpää in action sooner rather than later, the Maple Leafs will be cautious. There’s no need to rush either player into the lineup before they’re fully healthy—especially when doing so could disrupt the team’s delicate cap situation.

For now, expect the Maple Leafs to exercise patience and flexibility. Dewar and Hakanpää will eventually get their chance, but it won’t be on opening night.

As frustrating as the waiting game may be, this approach could ultimately benefit the players and the team in the long run. In the meantime, the Maple Leafs will continue their familiar dance with the salary cap and long-term injured reserve, hoping to keep the roster as intact as possible while waiting for reinforcements to arrive.

