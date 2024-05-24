Yes, NHL hockey is a professional sport. And because it is, there’s an expectation that professional athletes will sell their skills to the team that offers them the most money. Yet, other things should weigh into the mix of where a professional hockey player should play. Max Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs simply belong together.
In the unpredictable world of professional hockey, roster stability is a rare commodity. However, the Maple Leafs should consider making Domi a fixture on the team’s roster beyond his current one-year deal. This idea is gaining traction because it’s a good one —a no-brainer.
Related: Is Holmberg Ready to Surprise the Maple Leafs Next Season?
Since Domi Has Arrived in Toronto, He’s Been Home
Domi’s time with the Maple Leafs brings a sense of homecoming. It reminds me of my first trip to Beijing, China. When I arrived at the airport, I spotted someone holding a sign with my name written in English. In Domi’s case, it’s almost as if he arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport with a sign saying, “I’m Home: I Want to Stay.”
As the season progressed, it became apparent that he was excited to join the Maple Leafs. Furthermore, Domi’s on-ice performance showed that he was willing and able to establish himself as a core player on this team. He’s ready to take on a more substantial role.
His 2023-24 season stats with the Maple Leafs reflect a solid contribution: 80 games played, nine goals, 38 assists, for 47 points. His playoff performance came in at seven games played, one goal, and three assists (for four points). He’s had an impact.
Fans Should Expect News Soon About a Team-Friendly Extension for Domi
The Maple Leafs should be willing to discuss a potential long-term contract with Domi. He’s been consistent and contributed to the team’s success. Even better, and I’m speculating here, the financial aspect will also play a crucial role. I expect Domi might follow in the footsteps of players like Mark Giordano or Jason Spezza, who negotiated team-friendly deals within the team’s salary-cap constraints. If this happened, it would be a strategic approach allowing the Maple Leafs to hang onto Domi for multiple years while maintaining flexibility under the salary cap.
If Domi’s desire to remain a Maple Leaf includes financial concessions, a multi-year agreement should be in the cards. Beyond his on-ice contributions, I hear Domi is a positive presence in the locker room. He would align well with the team’s culture, as was explained in Tuesday’s press conference with Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving and new head coach Craig Berube.
As the offseason progresses, Domi’s willingness to work within the team’s financial framework will shape discussions about a potential long-term partnership. It’s time to re-sign Domi to a team-friendly contract. He will provide the Maple Leafs with stability and be a valuable player committed to the team’s success. His performance and dedication make him a strong candidate for a long-term, regular role in Toronto’s lineup.
Insider Notes that Domi Contract Talks Already Happening in Toronto
According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, there’s already been a conversation between the Leafs front office and Domi’s agent about a long-term extension. No numbers have been exchanged yet, but Judd Moldaver of Wasserman says there is mutual interest in getting a deal done.
LeBrun added:
Similar to the Bertuzzi situation, term will be key for the 29-year-old Domi after he settled for one year, $3 million with the Leafs last summer. I would imagine five or six years at between $5 million and $6 million would get it done. But how does that fit in with everything else the Leafs will have to get done this summer?
Related: Why Casey DeSmith Would Be a Great Pickup for the Maple Leafs
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 5 hours ago
Don Waddell Resigns From Position As Hurricanes GM
Erik Tulsky has been named as Interim General Manager of the Carolina Hurricanes following...
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
Oilers Catch Significant Break Heading Into Game 1 vs. Stars
The Dallas Stars will be without a key player in their lineup for Thursday's...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Part Ways with Asst. Coach Marc Savard, Likely Joins Leafs
Marc Savard will be leaving the Calgary Flames after being an Assistant Coach with...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Johnny Gaudreau Has Found His Game At The World Championship
Johnny Gaudreau has found his game at the World Championship. Does he still have...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Trotz Reacts to Mitch Marner Trade Rumors to Nashville
Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz reacts to Mitch Marner trade rumors when asked directly...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Historic Playoff Run: Next Up, Miro Heiskanen
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard is having a historic playoff Run. Can he keep...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Quiet Leader: Nugent-Hopkins Elevates Game in Playoffs
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has significantly improved his playoff performances and production in the 2024 playoffs.
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Mitch Marner Changes Stance on Trade from Maple Leafs
New reports suggest that Mitch Marner is not totally against a trade out of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Boeser Out For Canucks, Will Not Play In Game 7 vs Oilers
Brock Boeser has been dealing with blood clotting issues. He has been ruled out...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 6 days ago
Hurricanes Sign Rod Brind’Amour to Multi-Year Extension
Reports are that Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour has signed a long-term extension...