Yes, NHL hockey is a professional sport. And because it is, there’s an expectation that professional athletes will sell their skills to the team that offers them the most money. Yet, other things should weigh into the mix of where a professional hockey player should play. Max Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs simply belong together.

In the unpredictable world of professional hockey, roster stability is a rare commodity. However, the Maple Leafs should consider making Domi a fixture on the team’s roster beyond his current one-year deal. This idea is gaining traction because it’s a good one —a no-brainer.

Since Domi Has Arrived in Toronto, He’s Been Home

Domi’s time with the Maple Leafs brings a sense of homecoming. It reminds me of my first trip to Beijing, China. When I arrived at the airport, I spotted someone holding a sign with my name written in English. In Domi’s case, it’s almost as if he arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport with a sign saying, “I’m Home: I Want to Stay.”

Max Domi Maple Leafs contract talks

As the season progressed, it became apparent that he was excited to join the Maple Leafs. Furthermore, Domi’s on-ice performance showed that he was willing and able to establish himself as a core player on this team. He’s ready to take on a more substantial role.

His 2023-24 season stats with the Maple Leafs reflect a solid contribution: 80 games played, nine goals, 38 assists, for 47 points. His playoff performance came in at seven games played, one goal, and three assists (for four points). He’s had an impact.

Fans Should Expect News Soon About a Team-Friendly Extension for Domi

The Maple Leafs should be willing to discuss a potential long-term contract with Domi. He’s been consistent and contributed to the team’s success. Even better, and I’m speculating here, the financial aspect will also play a crucial role. I expect Domi might follow in the footsteps of players like Mark Giordano or Jason Spezza, who negotiated team-friendly deals within the team’s salary-cap constraints. If this happened, it would be a strategic approach allowing the Maple Leafs to hang onto Domi for multiple years while maintaining flexibility under the salary cap.

If Domi’s desire to remain a Maple Leaf includes financial concessions, a multi-year agreement should be in the cards. Beyond his on-ice contributions, I hear Domi is a positive presence in the locker room. He would align well with the team’s culture, as was explained in Tuesday’s press conference with Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving and new head coach Craig Berube.

As the offseason progresses, Domi’s willingness to work within the team’s financial framework will shape discussions about a potential long-term partnership. It’s time to re-sign Domi to a team-friendly contract. He will provide the Maple Leafs with stability and be a valuable player committed to the team’s success. His performance and dedication make him a strong candidate for a long-term, regular role in Toronto’s lineup.

Insider Notes that Domi Contract Talks Already Happening in Toronto

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, there’s already been a conversation between the Leafs front office and Domi’s agent about a long-term extension. No numbers have been exchanged yet, but Judd Moldaver of Wasserman says there is mutual interest in getting a deal done.

LeBrun added:

Similar to the Bertuzzi situation, term will be key for the 29-year-old Domi after he settled for one year, $3 million with the Leafs last summer. I would imagine five or six years at between $5 million and $6 million would get it done. But how does that fit in with everything else the Leafs will have to get done this summer?

