Reflecting on Sheldon Keefe’s recent hiring by the New Jersey Devils as their head coach, my first thought is to congratulate him on successfully landing the position. At the same time, my mind drifts back to the pivotal first-round series the Maple Leafs played against the Boston Bruins. The ending of that series was loaded with irony, given how close the Maple Leafs were to advancing.
The team played the kind of shutdown hockey everyone had wanted for so long. And, but for a few injuries and one too many mistakes, they might have succeeded. Joseph Woll‘s performance was commendable, and the team effectively stifled the Bruins’ offense. The Maple Leafs were playing solid, almost mistake-free, playoff hockey. Yet, that “almost” made the difference. One goal too many slipped past the Maple Leafs’ goalie Ilya Samsonov, leading to another first-round exit.
Keefe Was Fired and Landed Well in New Jersey
As a result, Keefe was fired. General Manager (GM) Brad Treliving noted that the team “needed another voice” to lead them. Quickly, Keefe found another job in New Jersey. Pun intended, but the Devil(s) is in the details.
It all could have been so different. Had the Maple Leafs scored just one more goal, Keefe might have remained in Toronto and been hailed as a hero. Instead, fate had other plans, underscoring the thin margins and unpredictability that make postseason hockey so compelling. One more goal could have transformed Keefe’s legacy, potentially leading his team to a second-round playoff berth and challenging the Florida Panthers.
The Possibility of the Ultimate Irony
As Keefe embarks on his new journey with the Devils, one can’t help but wonder if, in his head, he feels as if he’s in a race with his old Maple Leafs team toward the Stanley Cup. Wouldn’t it be the ultimate irony if the Devils won it before the Maple Leafs? Such an outcome would epitomize professional sports’ unpredictable and often bittersweet nature, where the line between triumph and heartbreak is exceedingly thin.
afp1961
May 23, 2024 at 5:59 pm
Jim – leafs gave Keefe five years too much rope. He should be thanking and kissing MLSE’s feet for the opportunity he was given without being remotely qualified for it. This was all reinforced by losses to underdogs CBJ, Habs, and pick em series against Tampa, Florida. I say MLSE was very generous and now the apprentice put in his five years and may be ready for a smaller market team….