As the Ottawa Senators gear up for the upcoming NHL season, young sensation Tim Stutzle didn’t mince words when discussing the departure of former teammate Alex DeBrincat, who was traded to the Detroit Red Wings. Stutzle’s candid remarks shed light on the team’s outlook as they navigate significant roster changes.

Stutzle made it clear that, while he liked DeBrincat as a person and the team tried to convince him Ottawa was the right place to be, you can’t make a player want to stay somewhere. As a result, he is content to see DeBrincat move on, stating, “If you don’t want to be there, then good luck on your way.”

While Stutzle expressed respect for DeBrincat’s skills and character, his words reflect the sentiment within the Senators organization regarding the trade. DeBrincat’s departure was a notable storyline for the Senators, as they had invested significantly in acquiring him, only to witness his non-committal stance and eventual exit due to a refusal to sign a long-term contract like his teammates.

The Senators’ roster has seen changes, but their core remains intact, with key players like captain Brady Tkachuk and winger Drake Batherson arriving in town to prepare for the season. Tim Stutzle, the third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, is also gearing up for the upcoming campaign.

Stutzle Showing Great Leadership For Senators

Stutzle’s rapid rise in the NHL has been nothing short of impressive. He is the third German-born-and-trained player to be selected in the top 10 of an NHL Draft, following in the footsteps of Leon Draisaitl (No. 3 in 2014) and Moritz Seider (No. 6 in 2019). Stutzle’s impact on the ice has been remarkable, as he achieved the milestone of 100 career points in the third-fewest games in NHL history by a German-born player, trailing only Dany Heatley and Walt Tkaczuk. Heatley and Tkaczuk, it’s worth noting, hold Canadian nationality.

Tim Stutzle’s leadership qualities have become increasingly evident as he openly discussed the team’s changes and his perspective on DeBrincat’s departure. His willingness to speak candidly and his commitment to the Senators’ future bode well for the team’s prospects in the upcoming season.

