Three Things Maple Leafs’ GM Treliving Did Right this Offseason

It had to have been a difficult job taking over from former general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas when Brad Treliving came into the Toronto Maple Leafs. It happened so quickly, that he really didn’t have much time to perform much magic. But he did get things done.
However, at the same time, he had to do some important things – and quickly. One of the key things he did was to sign Auston Matthews to a four-year extension. Now that that’s completed, there’s more work to continue to do. Obviously, William Nylander’s contract extension might have to wait until later. We’ll see how that goes as the season unfolds.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Klingberg & Nylander
Treliving Made Moves that Strengthened the Team
From my perspective, Treliving did a number of things to strengthen the team. He brought in secondary scoring and he got a potential offensive defenceman who could really move the puck when he was good. He added some physicality. He made some bold moves that made his team competitive for this season’s Stanley Cup.
For this season’s iteration of the Maple Leafs, the future is now. Given that perspective, he also didn’t overthink what made the team good in the regular season. While he didn’t make any huge moves (at least we don’t think so yet – because, if Klingberg shows amazingly well, that could be a game-changer), he added a couple of defensemen who could help.
And there’s a good chance, as I noted just above, that with this Maple Leafs team, Klingberg could become really good again. If he does, watch out NHL.
What Treliving Did Right this Offseason
And the rest of this post, I’ll comment on three things that I believe Treliving did right this offseason as the Maple Leafs’ general manager.
Right Move #1: He Didn’t Go Crazy and Just Make Changes
Treliving could have blown it all up, and many fans would have been happy enough about that. Yet, he didn’t. Instead, he adopted a measured approach to rebuilding (rather, reshaping) the Maple Leafs’ roster.
Treliving’s approach focused on making considered decisions rather than making sweeping changes for the sake of change. By evaluating the team’s needs and staying true to the existing successful identity, Treliving ensured that the team’s core strengths were preserved.
The one thing that this team’s core almost assures is making the postseason. After that, as teams know, it can be a crapshoot. There’s always luck (or a hot goalie) involved.
Related: 6 Takeaways from Nick Robertson’s Path to Maple Leafs’ Stardom
Right Move #2: He Strengthened the Defense
Despite not having the most star-studded defensive lineup, the Maple Leafs under Treliving’s leadership managed to maintain the kind of solid defensive statistics that carried over from last season. The team was in the top 10 for NHL defenses last season. That’s enough to get a team to the postseason.
Yet, almost except for Rasmus Sandin, Treliving kept the same group together. He also added two (perhaps) key defensemen. One is Klingberg and the other is Simon Benoit. Although everyone seems to be dumping on Benoit, I’d encourage holding off one’s judgment for a time. Playing on the Anaheim Ducks is NOT like playing for this Maple Leafs’ team.
Achieving a top-eight ranking in goals against shows the team’s commitment to shoring up the defense and ensuring that the team can effectively prevent opponents from scoring.
Right Move #3: He Focused on Strategic Player Development
Treliving’s approach involves nurturing and developing existing talent within the team. He also brought in top-six secondary scoring; yet, at the same time, he left some room for AHL Toronto Marlies players to have some space to make the team. There’s room for young forwards to rise up this season.
By emphasizing the potential for improvement in players like Jake McCabe and Timothy Liljegren, Treliving ensures that the team’s defensive core continues to grow and adapt. His strategic focus on player development can contribute to long-term success.
The Bottom Line on Brad Treliving
In summary, Treliving’s offseason actions were a measured and strategic approach to rebuilding the Maple Leafs’ roster. First, he prioritized preserving the team’s identity. Second, he made subtle changes that might strengthen the team’s defensive performance. Third, he fostered the growth of existing talent.
All three of these things bode well (I believe) for allowing the team to win during the upcoming season. He’s pretty much assured the team will make the postseason. After that, well who knows?
Related: Treliving Had Done a Great Job Keeping the Maple Leafs Flexible
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Senators Make Smart Bet With Jake Sanderson Extension
The Ottawa Senators might have taken a risk by signing Jake Sanderson to a...
-
Featured/ 3 hours ago
Three Things Maple Leafs’ GM Treliving Did Right this Offseason
When Brad Treliving took over as the Toronto Maple Leafs GM, he did a...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 17 hours ago
Rasmus Dahlin Nears Monster Extension with Sabres [Report]
Buffalo Sabres' star defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin, inches closer to a lucrative $10.5 million annual...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Sign Noah Gregor to a PTO
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Noah Gregor to a professional tryout.
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
More Details About Bertuzzi’s Baffling 1-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
Delving deeper into a report first broken by Elliotte Friedman, fellow respected NHL insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Matthew Knies Says Matthews, Not McDavid, “NHL’s Best Overall Player”
Matthew Knies' outspoken endorsement of Auston Matthews as the NHL's top player sparks passionate...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Bridge Deal or Max Term? Trevor Zegras Contract Talks Continue
There isn't official news on a Trevor Zegras contract update. What's taking so long...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Can Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Reach Mike Green’s 31-Goal Season?
Does Evan Bouchard have the skill and is he in the right environment to...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Could the Bruins Sell and Tank the Season if They Struggle Early?
Analyzing the Boston Bruins' options, from re-tooling with free agents to navigating a top-10...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Andrew Mangiapane Is Looking Forward to Flames’ Season
Despite uncertainty surrounding the Calgary Flames and players potentially leaving, Andrew Mangiapane is looking...
Ssdd
September 7, 2023 at 8:39 am
Making the post season was never in question. Hell, even the Old Prof a ‘meet at the water cooler to discuss hockey self proclaimed expert & blogger (he doesn’t cover the Leafs) could have guided this team to the playoffs. The players wouldn’t listen to any direction he gives but he’d be the leader by default. His success will be judged after the last game the Leafs play this season, hopefully a win in early to mid June. Their lack of playoff success, specifically in the last 3 years has been the makeup of the team as constructed by Dubas, not goaltending or luck. Hopefully Trevaling while retaining the positives he has changed the makeup enough to ensure they will achieve long awaited success.
Al Mac
September 7, 2023 at 10:27 am
Agree. I’m quite happy with how’s he’s proceeded. I’ll mention a point 4. He’s left some needed flexibility for next off season.
I also don’t think he’s done this season. His history indicates he’ll add, as he puts it, ” some snot” to the back end.
Thanks for the write up!