In a recent episode of the “After The Whistle” podcast featuring former Sabres players Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet, the hosts dropped big potential news regarding Buffalo’s star defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin. According to a reputable source, Dahlin is on the verge of securing a substantial eight-year contract extension, which will see him don the Sabres’ jersey for the foreseeable future. The extension is reported to be valued at an impressive $10.5 million per season. If true, Dahlin’s rumoured new contract would make him one of the highest-paid defencemen in the NHL.
This revelation follows previous reports from various outlets in June, all hinting at the imminent signing of an eight-year extension for Dahlin. The money is the only unclear detail and the dollar figure is considered the biggest question mark, which is “why they haven’t announced it, if this is done,” Peters said. In other words, everyone is still awaiting an official confirmation from the Buffalo Sabres organization, which has been surprisingly mum on the matter.
Dahlin, at the tender age of 23, finds himself in the final year of his current three-year, $18 million contract. The talented defenseman is set to earn an actual salary of $7.2 million for the upcoming season, a figure that pales in comparison to the expected earnings under his potential eight-year extension. Clearly, this is Buffalo trying to get ahead of the expected salary cap jump and investing in one of their young stars, which is something they’ve done in the past. That said, that Dahlin is set to make more than Cale Makar is fascinating and goes to show how the cap changes are dramatically shifting values for star players in the NHL.
Last season, Dahlin had an impressive run with the Sabres, playing in 78 games. During this period, he achieved remarkable career highs across several key statistics. Notably, he netted an impressive 15 goals and contributed 58 assists, resulting in a total of 73 points. His plus/minus rating soared to an impressive +12, showcasing his defensive prowess, while he also accumulated 92 penalty minutes. As a testament to his exceptional performance, Dahlin secured an eighth-place finish in the Norris Trophy voting, underscoring his growing reputation as one of the league’s standout defensemen.
Next: Team Made “Fair” Trade Offer to Bruins for Linus Ullmark [Report]
More News
-
NHL News/ 9 seconds ago
Rasmus Dahlin Nears Monster Extension with Sabres [Report]
Buffalo Sabres' star defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin, inches closer to a lucrative $10.5 million annual...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Maple Leafs Sign Noah Gregor to a PTO
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Noah Gregor to a professional tryout.
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
More Details About Bertuzzi’s Baffling 1-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
Delving deeper into a report first broken by Elliotte Friedman, fellow respected NHL insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Matthew Knies Says Matthews, Not McDavid, “NHL’s Best Overall Player”
Matthew Knies' outspoken endorsement of Auston Matthews as the NHL's top player sparks passionate...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Bridge Deal or Max Term? Trevor Zegras Contract Talks Continue
There isn't official news on a Trevor Zegras contract update. What's taking so long...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Reach Mike Green’s 31-Goal Season?
Does Evan Bouchard have the skill and is he in the right environment to...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Could the Bruins Sell and Tank the Season if They Struggle Early?
Analyzing the Boston Bruins' options, from re-tooling with free agents to navigating a top-10...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Andrew Mangiapane Is Looking Forward to Flames’ Season
Despite uncertainty surrounding the Calgary Flames and players potentially leaving, Andrew Mangiapane is looking...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Alex Killorn Shares Desire to End Career with Beloved Canadiens
Alex Killorn noted that he didn't talk to the Canadiens this summer about a...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Vetoed 2010 Stamkos Trade to Rangers Means No Tampa Dynasty
In 2010, Steven Stamkos nearly became a Ranger, altering NHL history and players' legacies...