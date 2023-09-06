In a recent episode of the “After The Whistle” podcast featuring former Sabres players Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet, the hosts dropped big potential news regarding Buffalo’s star defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin. According to a reputable source, Dahlin is on the verge of securing a substantial eight-year contract extension, which will see him don the Sabres’ jersey for the foreseeable future. The extension is reported to be valued at an impressive $10.5 million per season. If true, Dahlin’s rumoured new contract would make him one of the highest-paid defencemen in the NHL.

Rasmus Dahlin's rumored extension in Buffalo is 8 years with an AAV of $10.5 million, per @AfterLeWhistle pic.twitter.com/WELwarBjj0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 6, 2023

This revelation follows previous reports from various outlets in June, all hinting at the imminent signing of an eight-year extension for Dahlin. The money is the only unclear detail and the dollar figure is considered the biggest question mark, which is “why they haven’t announced it, if this is done,” Peters said. In other words, everyone is still awaiting an official confirmation from the Buffalo Sabres organization, which has been surprisingly mum on the matter.

Dahlin, at the tender age of 23, finds himself in the final year of his current three-year, $18 million contract. The talented defenseman is set to earn an actual salary of $7.2 million for the upcoming season, a figure that pales in comparison to the expected earnings under his potential eight-year extension. Clearly, this is Buffalo trying to get ahead of the expected salary cap jump and investing in one of their young stars, which is something they’ve done in the past. That said, that Dahlin is set to make more than Cale Makar is fascinating and goes to show how the cap changes are dramatically shifting values for star players in the NHL.

Last season, Dahlin had an impressive run with the Sabres, playing in 78 games. During this period, he achieved remarkable career highs across several key statistics. Notably, he netted an impressive 15 goals and contributed 58 assists, resulting in a total of 73 points. His plus/minus rating soared to an impressive +12, showcasing his defensive prowess, while he also accumulated 92 penalty minutes. As a testament to his exceptional performance, Dahlin secured an eighth-place finish in the Norris Trophy voting, underscoring his growing reputation as one of the league’s standout defensemen.

Next: Team Made “Fair” Trade Offer to Bruins for Linus Ullmark [Report]