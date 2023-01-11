Three Takeaways from Canucks 5-4 Loss to the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins allowed the Vancouver Canucks to score three goals during the opening minutes of last night’s game. However, they were able to come back to win the game by a score of 5-4.

During the first period, three Canucks’ players – Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, and Quinn Hughes – all scored in a span of 2:19. That forced the Penguins to change their goalie. In the end, the strong play of the Penguins’ Russian star Evgeni Malkin made the difference.

Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Penguins came storming back from the early deficit to send the Canucks to another loss. They lost for the fifth time in six games.

Although Travis Dermott’s goal later in the game made it close, the Canucks simply couldn’t tie the game. Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin made 31 saves, but he couldn’t pull the game out. Martin has now lost his four previous starts.

In this edition of Canucks’ takeaways, I’ll share the three key takeaways from the game.

Takeaway One: Brock Boeser Has Started to Score More Regularly

In yesterday’s game, Brock Boeser registered two points (one goal and one assist) in the loss. Boeser scored the first goal for Vancouver, which was the second goal in the 2:19 span during the first period. He picked up a rebound in front of the net and beat the opposing team’s goaltender, Casey DeSmith, with a backhand shot.

Later in the game, during the third period, Boeser added an assist on a goal by Travis Dermott. Although Boeser started the season slowly, he’s been in good form recently. He’s totaled four points in his past three games. For the season, he now has eight goals and 16 assists (for 24 points) in 32 games played.

Takeaway Two: Quinn Hughes Also Puts Up a Two-Point Game

Similar to Boeser, Quinn Hughes collected two points in the loss to the Penguins. Hughes scored a goal and added an assist during the game. His assist came on the opening goal of the game (scored by Conor Garland). Hughes also scored a goal later in the first period as well.

Although Hughes only has two goals on the season, he’s been a productive player this season. His 31 assists lead the Canucks. Hughes also plays a key role as a member of the team’s power-play, where he’s registered 16 of his 33 points.

Takeaway Three: Spencer Martin Gives Up Five Goals in the Loss

Spencer Martin started in goal for Vancouver. It was his first start since January 3rd. However, he came into Sunday’s game in relief but gave up three goals to the Winnipeg Jets. Prior to yesterday’s game, Martin had been struggling recently and had given up 11 goals in his last three games – all losses.

Yesterday, Martin didn’t fare much better. In the end, he gave up five goals on 36 shots. As described, the Canucks took an early 3-0 lead, but the Penguins scored five straight goals to win the game 5-4. The loss was Martin’s fourth in a row. He’s allowed 16 goals during that span.

"We've been playing great on the road so it's disappointing that we didn't come home with any points this trip."



🗣️ Spencer Martin@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/sjSKCoCUy1 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2023

With the loss, Martin’s record dropped to 11-9-1 and his save percentage is now .880. Although Thatcher Demko has struggled himself this season, when he returns from his injury, look for him to replace Martin as the team’s starting goalie.

