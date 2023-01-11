Oilers Have Made Trade Inquiries On Three Different Defensemen

As per reports by Darren Dreger and TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Edmonton Oilers have been busy. Specifically, general manager Ken Holland has started making calls around the league to “every selling team you can think of with a defenseman potentially up for grabs.” Among the names the Oilers have been reportedly linked to are Jakob Chychrun, Joel Edmundson, and Matt Dumba.

LeBrun suggests that Holland isn’t ready to panic, but he’s been calling around the NHL to get a sense of the marketplace and the cost associated with making a deal. He’s not under the impression anything is imminent, but it is his belief the Oilers will eventually make a move. As it stands, the prices for these players and defenders are extremely high and that’s problematic for an Oilers team that doesn’t have cap space to play with or trade assets other teams necessarily want. Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 asked in a Twitter poll, “Should the Oilers trade Broberg and 2 First Rounders for Chychrun? Craig Button said they should do it in an Edmonton Minute!” These are the kind of options the Oilers might be looking at.

As LeBrun points out, the Coyotes are drawing a line in the sand when it comes to Chychrun. They want a big haul, especially because the market has been set prior. He notes, “Most notable defensemen on the market are going to be priced at at least a first-round pick right now because it’s January and, well, because Montreal got that last year for Ben Chiarot and Columbus got it two years ago for David Savard.” He explains, “Selling teams are using that as a jumping-off point.”

Meanwhile, the Canadiens themselves aren’t sure they want to trade Edmundson. As such, the ask for him is sky-high too.

Darren Dreger also notes that Matt Dumba could be on the Oilers’ radar and while the cost associated with acquiring him would be high — the Minnesota Wild are in a playoff spot, and they would likely need to replace him if they traded him — it might be one of the few trades the Oilers can make where they could send a player back in return, moving salary during the deal.

Needless to say, the Oilers are struggling and their defense seems to be the biggest issue. They’re coming off a nasty loss to the Los Angeles Kings and will face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, where the Oilers absolutely need two points to stay in the Wild Card playoff race.

