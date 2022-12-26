Can Canucks’ Pettersson Hit the 100-Point Mark in 2022-23?

When the Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson has been able to play, he’s played well. He was off for several games with the flu; however, when he returned he came back with a vengeance. His last two games before the Christmas breaks were two of his best games to this point in the season.

The Flu Hit the Canucks Hard

Pettersson has been ill with the flu, but he wasn’t alone. The flu has hit the Canucks’ team hard. But Pettersson was particularly unhealthy. In fact, it lingered. He had tried to play against the Calgary Flames on December 14 and was able to go. But. he didn’t register a point even though his team won in a shootout victory.

Elias Pettersson SP Authentics Canucks UP Card

Obviously, Pettersson returned too early. He was still under the weather. As a result, he took the next two games off. The Canucks lost both of those games by the way. But before Christmas, he returned against the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers.

Either the flu was gone or he fought through it. Against the Kraken, Pettersson scored two goals and added three assists. Against the Oilers the very next night he registered a couple more assists.

That was seven points in two games. It seems Pettersson is back – and with a vengeance.

His Game Against the Kraken

Pettersson was a game-time decision for Thursday’s game against the Kraken. As noted, he had missed the two games prior with the flu; and, even on the day of the game, he didn’t practice. But he played; and, play he did.

On the night, Pettersson made an immediate difference for his team. He scored two goals and registered three assists. His team went to an overtime period, which decided nothing. Then, during the ensuing shootout, Pettersson scored the shootout winner. The Canucks prevailed by a score of 6-5.

It was the fourth time in his career (which now has spanned 276 games) that Pettersson had scored five points. At the end of that game, Pettersson was leading his team with 12 multiple-point games during 2022-23.

The very next night he pushed that team-leading total to 13 when he registered two assists against the Oilers. The 24-year-old Pettersson now has collected 23 points in his past 15 games (with nine goals and 14 assists).

Pettersson’s Stellar Season – Thus Far

In 31 games on the season, Pettersson has collected 41 points on 15 goals and 26 assists. Although the mega-talented Swede has had a great career with the Canucks, he has yet to have a season where he’s averaged a point-a-game pace. He’s well beyond that pace for this season.

Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks

He’s been especially hot lately with four goals and 14 points in his past seven games. That’s an incredible average of two points in each game he’s played.

Can Pettersson Hit the 100-Point Mark This Season?

Where will this season end? How many points can Pettersson gather by the season’s end? Obviously, he has to stay healthy to have a chance at 100 points, but the team also has to start winning.

Right now, the Canucks are an up-and-down team. It’s hard to tell whether they are headed toward the playoffs or whether they’ll be sellers at the trade deadline.

That said, Canucks’ fans have to be encouraged by the team’s 5-2 win over the Oilers. The Oilers were well-rested, while the Canucks came in on a back-to-back that included travel. After going behind in the game by two goals, the Canucks scored the next five in a row to win the game. It was a decisive comeback.

What are the chances the Canucks can continue that kind of a comeback on the season? Fans will learn soon enough when the team plays the San Jose Sharks at home on Tuesday.

