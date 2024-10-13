The 2024-25 edition of the Battle of Alberta returns tonight as the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in an early-season showdown. Both teams are looking to set the tone for their respective seasons. The Oilers aim to avoid a third straight loss after recent defeats to the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets. On the other hand, the Flames hope to extend their winning streak to three games after impressive wins over the Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers.

Key players to watch in tonight’s game include Oilers forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid, alongside Flames star Jonathan Huberdeau and goaltender Dan Vladar.

Tonight’s Battle of Alberta Goalie Matchup Should Be Good: Skinner vs. Vladar

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. He’s had a challenging start to the season and struggled in game one against the Jets. However, Skinner has had success against the Flames. He boasts a .946 save percentage for his career in six games versus them.

For the Flames, Dan Vladar will look to build on his strong start. Can he continue his solid play against the Oilers? The performance of these two goalies could determine the game’s outcome. This is a high-stakes rivalry that often comes down to a critical play.

The Flames and Oilers Have Shown Different Power-Play Success

Both teams have shown varied success with the man advantage early in the season. The Flames are coming off a strong performance. They went 2-for-5 on the power play against the Flyers.

The Oilers, however, need to find a way to capitalize on their chances. Noted for their potent power play, they’ve struggled to convert their chances this season. With the potential for high-scoring plays, how effectively each team executes their power play could swing the game’s momentum. The Oilers’ power play, typically a huge strength, has looked disjointed. Edmonton has often had that advantage in their previous matchups. This season, it looks like the Flames have the edge early.

Which Team Can Get the Most Offense from Key Players?

With both teams searching for offensive consistency, the performances of key players will be key. For the Oilers, Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid, and Zach Hyman must find ways to get on the scoresheet and lead their team. In last night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Hyman was all but invisible.

Zach Hyman needs to get going for Edmonton Oilers forward versus the Calgary Flames on Sunday night

On the Flames’ side, Huberdeau has stepped up his game. He’s been a standout performer this young season. If he can continue his early-season scoring streak, it could significantly boost Calgary. Watch for these players to be the catalysts for their respective teams.

The Bottom Line for the Oilers and the Flames

Tonight’s Battle of Alberta promises to be exciting. Both teams will seek to assert themselves early in the season. The Oilers have not had a strong start, but a win tonight can change the direction of the regular-season breeze.

Will the Oilers bounce back, or will the surprising Flames continue winning? Most believe the 2024-25 season edge goes to Edmonton. In the early going, Calgary looks like the better team.

